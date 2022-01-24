Sherlonda Goode-Jones, Partner and Public Sector Financial Services Practice Leader at Guidehouse, Named 2022 Global Leader in Consulting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherlonda Goode-Jones, partner in the Public Sector Financial Services practice at Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has been named one of Consulting Magazine's 2022 Global Leaders in Consulting.

The award ceremony will be held in London on March 3.

With more than 25 years of experience in the consulting field, Goode-Jones and her Public Sector Financial Services practice team provide advisory services to government agencies offering federal credit programs or other financial services-related functions; her work and engagements often involve focusing on financial institutions, the capital markets, and the companies that serve them as counterparties or regulated entities.

The Global Leaders in Consulting awards honor individuals who have displayed outstanding leadership qualities and exert extraordinary influence in their firms, for their clients, and throughout the consulting profession, said Consulting Magazine. Goode-Jones was recognized in the Client Service category.

In her community and municipal involvement, Goode-Jones is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Washington, DC, and the University of Virginia Ridley Scholarship Program; serves in various roles with the Washington, DC, Chapter of Jack and Jill of America; Metropolitan DC Chapter of the Links, Incorporated; and is a member of 2020 Leadership Greater Washington. In March 2021, she was a Washington Business Journal Diversity in Business Award honoree.

"We always work with clients to plan for what's around the corner and to help them create appropriate short-term road maps and long-term strategic plans," said Goode-Jones. "Being recognized validates that my colleagues and I are achieving our mission, hand in hand, to solve problems by being innovative and pragmatic so our solutions and capabilities will continue to help public sector clients achieve their mission."

"We couldn't be prouder of this wonderful recognition for Sherlonda and her best-in-class practice team," said Ellen Zimiles, Guidehouse's Financial Services Segment Leader. "Professional consulting is all about helping clients outwit the everchanging market complexities and build trust. This recognition is a reflection of Sherlonda's ability to inspire and collaborate with others to deliver outstanding results that do just that."

Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre added, "Foundational to how Guidehouse works with our clients is to always be collaborative so that our engagements go beyond advice to form a partnership that collectively works on issues and brings innovative solutions that navigate complexity. Sherlonda is a great example of leadership in our process, as exemplified by her strong relationships and the impact of highly collaborative efforts. We are thrilled to see this well-deserved recognition in the industry and among her peers."

