INCHARGE ENERGY RELEASES SCALABLE DC FAST CHARGER

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InCharge Energy, the industry leader in turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for commercial fleets, today announced its latest charging hardware offering – the ICE-180. This all-in-one DC Fast Charger is compatible with all CCS and CHAdeMO EVs and is ideal for auto dealers, commercial fleet charging and parking applications where higher-power DC charging is needed in a minimal space.

"After an extended beta testing period and successful installations with a few of our trusted partners, we're excited to share our newest hardware product with the fleet community," said Cliff Fietzek, CTO of InCharge Energy. "We're working to solve many of the technology challenges experienced by commercial electric vehicle fleets and our new ICE-180 with power sharing offers solutions to those roadblocks identified in our fleet infrastructure programs."

The ICE-180 is a 180kW DC fast charger that features an efficient scalable architecture, allowing for a scalable output of 60, 120 or 180 kW of power depending on the customer's specific needs in the same footprint. Other key benefits include:

Compatibility with vehicles supporting CCS and CHAdeMO charging standards

Power sharing between both charging ports

Intuitive tempered glass touchscreen with LCD display that's durable and easy to read in sunlight

LCD display showcases important information such as charging status, help menus and more

Five charging modes for added efficiency: Auto, Time, Quantity, Energy and SOC

User-friendly access management with PIN and RFID inputs

Interoperability across backend platforms via open charge point protocol (OCPP)

Optimized all-in-one footprint

Safety certified

For InCharge customers who utilize the fleet-focused In-Control OCPP software platform, the ICE-180 easily connects with In-Control to automate the process of collecting EV charging data. In-Control can manage and help streamline the charging infrastructure of an entire fleet, reducing operational costs and total cost of ownership (TCO) in the process, as well as reporting Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits where available.

The ICE-180 is the second offering in the expanding InCharge hardware portfolio, which includes the innovative ICE-30 DC Wallbox. Launched in Q4 of 2021, the wallbox is the first DC fast charger of its kind with vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-building and vehicle-to-x capabilities, also known as bi-directional charging. The bi-directional charging capability will allow a vehicle to provide energy from its battery pack to a building, onsite storage devices or the utility grid in certain markets. The ICE-30 is powerful, efficient and compatible with CCS and CHAdeMO connectors.

Complete specifications of the ICE-180 can be found here: www.inchargeus.com/hardware. For more information about InCharge Energy services and projects, please visit: www.inchargeus.com

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.

In-Charge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O'Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.

More information about In-Charge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. You can also follow In-Charge on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

