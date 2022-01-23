Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "School Choice Week" as Annual Education Celebration Launches Nationwide

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Tate Reeves has become the first governor in the nation to proclaim Jan. 23-Jan. 29 as School Choice Week 2022. His official declaration of "Mississippi School Choice Week" marks the tenth consecutive year a governor of Mississippi has proclaimed the Week, which raises awareness about K-12 education options.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week) (PRNewswire)

Gov. Reeve's proclamation highlights the importance of Mississippi's diverse educational environments, dedicated teaching professionals, and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education. The proclamation coincides with the countrywide celebration of National School Choice Week, the largest annual celebration of K-12 school choice.

Mississippi families and schools will mark the Week with nearly 300 events and activities. From roadshows and rallies to at-home or in-school events, the diverse celebrations echo the diverse learning needs of students statewide. More than 26,000 activities have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education and bringing parents from every background and income level clear information about their learning options.

"Mississippi parents and educators are eager for students to learn and thrive, and Gov. Reeve's proclamation recognizes the vital role school choice plays in that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful for the proclamation and hope Mississippians use the week to explore their options and celebrate wonderful learning programs."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information and a video message from Gov. Reeves about the Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/mississippi .

