Retired Navy SEAL Officer and Best-Selling Author Jocko Willink Joins Jobber's Professional Development Day 2022 Lineup

The full agenda, launched today, also includes successful business owner and Instagram star, Sarah McAllister of GoCleanCo, presented by Visa

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, today released the full agenda for the second annual Jobber Professional Development Day, a free virtual conference for home service pros taking place on February 16. Jocko Willink, Navy SEAL veteran, best-selling author and entrepreneur, joins a packed lineup of mall business experts including ABC's Shark Tank star Daymond John, who will kick-off the event. Sarah McAllister, founder, director and CEO of GoCleanCo and social media influencer with more than 2.2 million Instagram followers, has also been added to the roster.

Registration for the event is now open: jobberpdday.com. Jobber PD Day 2022 will feature live sessions and networking opportunities, organized into three tracks: People; Profit, presented by Visa; and Process, presented by NiceJob. Attendees will gain practical tips from industry experts and other home service professionals on how to strengthen their businesses, overcome common day-to-day challenges, and boost their leadership skills.

"Jobber PD Day is built around providing useful and actionable advice for home service business owners, regardless of their size, industry, or where they are in their entrepreneurship journey," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Attendees will learn from a diverse and powerful lineup of inspiring speakers with very different backgrounds and paths that all led them to become leaders in their fields."

Jocko Willink will deliver Jobber PD Day's closing keynote session, "Lessons from a Navy SEAL," that explores the Extreme Ownership Leadership Principles every business owner and team leader can use to achieve success in business and in life. Willink is the co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win" and "Dichotomy of Leadership." He also hosts the top-rated Jocko Podcast and co-founded Echelon Front, a premier leadership consulting company, where he serves as CEO, leadership instructor, speaker, and strategic advisor. His session will draw on his 20 years of experience as a Navy SEAL and outlines the four laws of combat and how a victory mindset can help you achieve your goals.

Sarah McAllister is a serial entrepreneur committed to creating forward-thinking, female-led businesses. McAllister has been running her own businesses since she was 20 years old. As founder, director and CEO of GoCleanCo, she has invaluable real-world experience building and marketing a successful home service business from the ground up and leading the BleachPrayLove #CleaningArmy of social followers. Sarah is often featured in publications such as Business Insider, Parade, The Globe and Mail, Bustle, and more. Her Jobber PD Day session, "How to Build a Strong, Business-Winning Brand," presented by Visa, will explore the impact of brand on a service business, tips for working your brand into marketing and day-to-day operations, standing out and connecting with customers, and more.

Jobber PD Day will feature 20+ speakers that include a variety of subject matter experts and entrepreneurs across an array home service industries, including:

Sara Bendrick , landscape designer/contractor, TV host, and STIHL spokesperson

Chant Singvongsa of Chant's Daily Hustle

Timisha Porcher , founder of ToolBox Diva

Katrina Teeple , founder and CEO of Operation Organization

Mike Coffey , owner of Coffey Custom Builds

To register for Jobber PD Day and to see full agenda, visit: https://www.jobberpdday.com/

