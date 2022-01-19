The PEEPS® Brand Builds Easter Excitement by Introducing All-New Marshmallow Treats

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, Groundhog! For marshmallow lovers, the true first sign of Spring is spotting the iconic PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies on store shelves. This year, the number one non-chocolate Easter candy[*] is expanding its PEEPSONALITY®-filled lineup of tasty treats with exciting new flavors and forms that are sure to put a spring in your step and spark new family traditions.

"The PEEPS® Brand has been a part of fans' Easter and Spring celebrations for nearly seven decades. Many parents and grandparents who received PEEPS® in their Easter baskets are now passing on that tradition to their families," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "In 2022, we're kicking off the Spring season earlier than ever to provide fans with the perfect mix of classic Chicks and Bunnies, along with trending new flavors. There is something for family traditions throughout the season!"

New this year, the PEEPS® Brand is teaming up with The Original Donut Shop®, the #2 selling variety in the Keurig® system [**]. Put a sweet spin on your favorite morning brew with the all-new PEEPS® The Original Donut Shop® Coffee Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and PEEPS® Filled Delights™ The Original Donut Shop® Coffee Caramel Mocha Flavored Marshmallow Chicks. These PEEPS® Filled Delights™ are The Original Donut Shop® Coffee flavored Chicks dipped in decadent chocolate and filled with creamy caramel. This is the first time PEEPS® Filled Delights™ will be available nationwide. In addition, the Brand has given its beloved Bunnies a magical makeover through the launch of unicorn-inspired PEEPS® Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies.

Fans can also look forward to returning favorites and delicious new PEEPS® product offerings:

Additional National PEEPS® Brand Offerings:

New – PEEPS ® Marshmallow Egg Hunt with individually wrapped miniature Marshmallow Chicks

Classic PEEPS ® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

PEEPS ® Rainbow Pop

PEEPS ® Froot Loops ® Flavored Pop

PEEPS ® Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

PEEPS ® Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS ® Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS ® HOT TAMALES ® Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS ® Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS ® Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS ® Delights ™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

PEEPS ® Giant Marshmallow Bunnies

PEEPS ® Decorated Marshmallow Eggs

PEEPS ® Sugar Free Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS ® Marshmallow and Fruit Flavored Jelly Beans

PEEPS® Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

Exclusive PEEPS® Brand products for select retailers:

Available only at Target:

Available only at Walmart:

Available only at Sam's Club:

Available only at select Value Channel Retailers:

There are so many ways to celebrate the season with PEEPS®. While many fans enjoy PEEPS® as an indulgent treat or sharable snack, almost one third of fans purchase PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies to add seasonal flare to a variety of recipes, crafts, dioramas and more![***] Fans who are looking to create new Easter traditions through baking or crafting can find adorable inspiration on the PEEPS® Brand website, including six new recipes made in collaboration with the baking experts at Duncan Hines® that will be available in the coming weeks. For a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a variety of PEEPS® creations, fans can tune into PEEPSONALITY® Live – a weekly virtual series hosted by craft and recipe pros! The series returns this Spring with even more festive activities that are perfect for the whole family. Be sure to tune in on the brand's Instagram at 6:30PM EST every Tuesday until Easter beginning on March 22nd to learn from DIY experts including Kara Whitten (@kailochic), Chef Rebekah of @realduncanhines, Melody of @melodyinthemaking and Emily Hutchinson (@the_hutch_oven).

For a chance to be featured on PEEPS® Brand social channels, the Brand is encouraging fans to express their #PEEPSONALITY by snapping and sharing pictures and videos of their first PEEPS® sighting, or how they enjoy adorable PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies throughout the season and tagging @PEEPSBRAND. Marshmallow lovers can also follow @PEEPSBRAND to stay up to date and find many ways they can express their PEEPSONALITY® leading up to Easter.

Visit www.peepsbrand.com for additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com

*Source: IRI Market Advantage Easter 2021 (11 WE 04/11/2021); Includes Non-Seasonal Jelly Beans

**Source: KEURIG® - IRI Total MULO The Original Donut Shop® Regular Variety data 2020: Kantar Millward Brown 2020: AH POS Data 2020

***Source: PEEPS Awareness and Usage Easter 2021 Study

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

