Nationally Distinguished Attorney Fred Fielding Joins Ellis George Cipollone as Of Counsel

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellis George Cipollone (EGC) today announced that Fred Fielding, one of America's preeminent attorneys and former Counsel to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, has joined the firm as Of Counsel. Fielding is an internationally known and esteemed litigator, mediator, counselor, and strategic adviser and he will provide general counseling on a broad array of legal and policy issues at EGC.

Fielding has spent his distinguished legal career in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining EGC, he was a Partner in the Litigation practice group at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. Fielding served as White House Counsel to President George W. Bush from 2007 to 2009. He also served as White House Counsel to President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1986, and served in the Nixon White House as Deputy Counsel and as Associate Counsel. His long record of leadership in public service includes being a member of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (also known as the 9/11 Commission), Clearance Counsel for the 2000 Bush-Cheney Presidential Transition, a member of the Secretary of Transportation's Task Force on Aviation Disasters, a member of the Arbitral Tribunal on the U.S.-U.K. Air Treaty Dispute, and a member of the President's Commission on Federal Ethics Law Reform.

Pat Cipollone said, "Fred is one of the most accomplished lawyers in the Nation and has exceptional experience as a litigator and counselor. He possesses a remarkable record of public service and this addition to our team further enhances our Firm's reputation as one of the country's leading national litigation firms."

Fielding joins an elite team of litigators at EGC that has extensive public service experience, including a U.S. Senator and California Governor, another Counsel to the President of the United States, a U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, a U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, numerous former senior Department of Justice and White House officials, and five former (or imminent) Supreme Court law clerks.

"Fred is among the most trusted attorneys of our time. We are privileged that he now joins us at EGC," said Eric George.

When discussing his new role as Of Counsel, Fielding said, "It is an exciting prospect to be working with such interesting, respected and talented professionals, and also this provides me the very special privilege of being able to practice law with old friends and former colleagues."

Also recent to EGC is Tara Helfman, whose legal experience includes serving as Associate Counsel to the President during the Trump Administration and various other notable leadership positions in the federal government, including at the Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Prior to her government service, she was a tenured Associate Professor at Syracuse University College of Law and a Visiting Scholar at Georgetown University Law Center. Helfman will serve as a law clerk to Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court's October 2022 term.

Formerly Browne George Ross, Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey LLP (egcfirm.com) is recognized as one of the top litigation and trial firms in the country. Whether plaintiff or defendant, individual or Fortune 500 corporation or entrepreneur, clients call upon EGC when seeking litigation counsel of the highest quality, creativity, dedication, and ethics.

