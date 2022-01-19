NAIC 2022 Committee Leadership in Place

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has named its 2022 committee chairs and vice chairs. The Association also assigned members to the organization's standing committees, as well as announced the names of its 2022 task force chairs and vice chairs.

NAIC Announces 2022 Committee Chairs

"I'm excited about this year's committee assignments. The insurance industry is constantly evolving, and this year we named a chair and co-vice chairs for the NAIC's H Committee, a committee that will focus on innovation, cybersecurity and technology," said NAIC President and Idaho Insurance Director, Dean L. Cameron. "I look forward to working with my talented colleagues as we advance the work of the NAIC."

The 2022 NAIC committee leadership assignments are as follows:

Life Insurance and Annuities (A) Committee Chair: Judith L. French, Director, Ohio Department of Insurance

Vice Chair: Carter Lawrence, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance

Health Insurance and Managed Care (B) Committee

Chair: Glen Mulready, Commissioner, Oklahoma Insurance Department

Co-Vice Chair: Troy Downing, Commissioner, Office of the Montana State Auditor,

Commissioner of Securities and Insurance

Co-Vice Chair: Russell Toal, Superintendent, New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee

Chair: Mike Chaney, Commissioner, Mississippi Insurance Department

Co-Vice Chair: Alan McClain, Commissioner, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Arkansas Insurance Department

Co-Vice Chair: Anita G. Fox, Director, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services

Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs (D) Committee

Chair: Jonathan T. Pike, Commissioner, Utah Insurance Department

Vice Chair: Trinidad Navarro, Commissioner, Delaware Department of Insurance

Financial Condition (E) Committee

Chair: Scott A. White, Commissioner, Virginia State Corporation Commission, Bureau of Insurance

Vice Chair: Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, Superintendent, State of Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, Division of Insurance

Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation (F) Committee

Chair: Lori K. Wing-Heier, Director, State of Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development, Division of Insurance

Co-Vice Chair: Vicki Schmidt, Commissioner, Kansas Insurance Department

Co-Vice Chair: Sharon P. Clark, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Insurance

International Insurance Relations (G) Committee

Chair: Gary D. Anderson, Commissioner, Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, Massachusetts Division of Insurance

Vice Chair: Eric Dunning, Director, Nebraska Department of Insurance

Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H) Committee

Chair: Kathleen A. Birrane, Commissioner, Maryland Insurance Administration

Co-Vice Chair: Evan G. Daniels, Director, Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions

Co-Vice Chair: Eric A. Cioppa, Superintendent, Maine Bureau of Insurance

