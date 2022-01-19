Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Awarded the "2021 Annual Industry Leading Enterprise" by the 5th Boao Enterprise Asian Economy Forum

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN; the "Company"; "Jiuzi New Energy"), a new energy vehicles franchisor and retailer under the brand name "Jiuzi" in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang Jiuzi"), has won the "2021 Annual Industry Leading Enterprise" Award during the 5th Boao Enterprise Forum held between January 8-9, 2022 in Hainan, China. Zhejiang Jiuzi has been recognized for its outstanding brand influence and strong business performance.

Mr. Qi Zhang, Chief Operation Officer of the Company, was invited to attend the Boao Enterprise Forum alongside government officials, industry scholars and leading enterprises representatives on behalf of Zhejiang Jiuzi to receive the honor and also explained the Company's strategies including its O2O new energy vehicle ("NEV") retail ecosystem that offers consumers one-stop vehicle retail services in its communication with interested investors and industry peers to explore opportunities for in-depth collaboration at the Boao Enterprise Forum.

The 5th Boao Enterprise Forum was jointly hosted by state media Global Times and China Enterprise Website (www.zhongqiwang.cn), with a theme of Chinese enterprises "Changes" and "Innovation". Over 500 esteemed guests, including political leaders, experts and scholars, representatives from leading media outlets and well-known domestic firms attended the forum to exchange ideas on economic and technological development, on social issues that concern humanity. For more information on the forum, please visit: www.qiyeboao.com.

Mr. Zhang was interviewed by leading media outlets and shared: "Fossil fuel emission poses increased threat to China's air quality in recent years that renders environment protection urgent action to take. The development of NEVs serves as one of the most effective solutions, which is exactly what Jiuzi New Energy is trying to deliver to expand our business nationally and contribute our part to China's goal of environment protection."

"We are very honored to receive this recognition which signifies our rapid growth and achievements in the industry during the past year. We are determined and it is also Jiuzi New Energy's mission to build a NEV retail service ecosystem that integrates online and offline services, promote the development of NEV industry with strong strategic planning, and to make a contribution to achieve national carbon emission reduction and carbon neutral goals," Zhang added.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and established in 2017, franchises and operates retail stores under the brand name "Jiuzi" to sell New Energy Vehicles ("NEVs") in third-fourth tier cities in China. The Company mainly sells battery-operated electric vehicles, and sources NEVs through more than twenty NEV manufacturers. It has 31 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.zjjzxny.cn/.

