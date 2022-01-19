Following a Banner Year for School Choice Expansion, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "School Choice Week" Tennessee communities to hold more than 400 events as part of nation's twelfth annual School Choice Week celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Lee has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 Tennessee School Choice Week. In doing so, he joined a growing number of state and local leaders who have taken pen in hand to officially recognize the importance of every child receiving an effective education during National School Choice Week.

The governor's proclamation follows a historic year of school choice expansions across well over a dozen states. The proclamation highlights the importance of Tennessee's diverse educational environments, dedicated teaching professionals, and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education.

Families and teachers will celebrate Tennessee School Choice Week with more than 440 events and activities, including an educational day at the capitol in Nashville. Diverse celebrations across the state will echo the diverse learning needs of Tennessee students.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 events have been independently planned for Jan. 23-Jan. 29, which will be the twelfth annual National School Choice Week. The goal of the Week is to raise awareness about educational opportunities, bringing parents from every background and income level clear information and stress-free support about their learning options.

"We look forward to seeing the hard work of Tennessee teachers, parents, and other event planners shine during this national celebration," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We thank Gov. Lee for issuing the proclamation and we encourage all parents to use this time to explore school options for next year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/tennessee.

