Behavior Frontiers Partners with DailyPay to Support its Employees' Financial Health

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior Frontiers, a non-public agency specializing in applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment programs, has partnered with DailyPay —the leading provider of on-demand pay—to provide its healthcare employees with the power of choice and control of their earned pay to support their financial and mental wellness.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Behavior Frontiers operates 46 locations across the U.S. The partnership enables Behavior Frontiers' employees to have instant access to their earned wages. In a survey commissioned by DailyPay conducted by The Harris Poll, 77% of DailyPay users say having access to their earned income has helped reduce their financial stress, making them more productive at work.

"Behavior Frontiers is constantly aiming to provide our valued employees with the most innovative and convenient benefits," said Helen Mader, CEO & Executive Director of Behavior Frontiers. "DailyPay will give our workforce, especially our Behavior Technicians in the field, the flexibility with their own pay that matches the flexibility of their work schedules."

Behavior Frontiers is among the latest healthcare providers to implement an on-demand pay benefit in an effort to support their employees' financial wellbeing. Recent research commissioned by DailyPay with the Aite-Novarica Group shows that with DailyPay, 4 in 5 workers no longer have to turn to financially crippling options such as payday loans or pay overdraft fees to make ends meet.

Behavior Frontiers offers solutions to help individuals with autism and other special needs reach their potential. The agency's state-of-the-art treatment programs are delivered by expertly trained clinicians using accurate and results-driven ABA methods to improve their clients' quality of life. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Behavior Frontiers has service locations throughout the state of CA, as well as in CO, Washington, D.C., DE, GA, IN, MA, MI, MN, MO, NJ, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, and WA. The agency is contracted with the leading insurance carriers and works diligently to secure contracts with additional funding sources on an ongoing basis.

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco. DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

