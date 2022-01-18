UM Appoints W. Joe DeMiero US CEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of W. Joe DeMiero to US Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. DeMiero is charged with driving and enhancing the agency's unique Futureproof approach across its culture, capabilities and client services, taking over the role from Lynn Lewis, who has been elevated to Global Chief Marketing Officer, Mediabrands. DeMiero will report directly to UM Global CEO, Eileen Kiernan.

"Joe is a transformative leader with a proven track record in driving business growth and fostering strong agency culture, and we are delighted to welcome him to the UM family," said Kiernan. "With his deep data, digital and operational expertise, commitment to creating meaningful experiences between consumers and brands, and a wonderful entrepreneurial spirit, we are confident that Joe will accelerate our Futureproof ambitions in the marketplace today, and into the future."

As US CEO, DeMiero will be responsible for the strategy, direction and operations of UM's largest market, and will oversee management for UM US clients including USPS, E.J. Gallo, Rocket Mortgage and Zillow, among others. DeMiero will also drive UM's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Belonging (DEB), sustainability, media responsibility and marketplace equity.

"UM is constantly iterating, innovating and challenging the industry on critical issues in order to drive impact for its people and clients," said DeMiero. "I could not be more excited to join this incredibly connected community and leadership team at a time when the agency is experiencing great growth and success through their highly differentiated Futureproof approach."

Most recently, DeMiero served as CEO of Publicis agency, Hawkeye, which he grew into the largest pure play CRM agency in North America, working with clients including Google, AT&T, USAA and Capital One, among others. Under his leadership, the agency experienced exponential growth and profitability and was recognized for its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. DeMiero founded TiltShift, Publicis Groupe's immersive reality capability, and CloudTix, the first software-as-a-service mobile ticketing platform. Prior to that, DeMiero held leadership positions at Saatchi & Saatchi and SapientRazorfish, helping lead digital transformation initiatives and working with high profile brands like P&G and Toyota/Lexus.

This appointment comes on the heels of a number of key leadership announcements including the elevations of Jeff Marshall to US Chief Diversity Officer and Stacey Stewart to US Chief Marketplace Officer; as well as recent new business wins including Enterprise Holdings, Tonal, Storck USA, Behr Paint and NYC & Company, and the successful defense of H&M and Henkel.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

