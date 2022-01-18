JACKSON STATE FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL STAR MALACHI WIDEMAN PARTNERS WITH LEGACY LEAGUE TO LAUNCH NFTS

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explosive two-sport Jackson State athlete Malachi Wideman is partnering with the Legacy League platform to mint and sell a series of unique NFTs commemorating his athletic career.

"I'm beyond grateful to partner with Legacy League at this historic moment where we, as student-athletes can finally leverage our true value in the universe and now the metaverse," said Wideman. The Tennessee transfer led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns as a freshman last season, quickly becoming a go-to target for QB Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer and current Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Malachi to the Legacy League team. He spearheads a growing list of HBCU student athletes on our platform ready to solidify their lasting legacies," said Kurt Hallead, Co-founder of Legacy League. "Our mission is to help every college athlete, in every sport and at every level of play keep a bigger share of their NFT sales and have better control over their own brand."

Legacy League's roster of student athletes has tripled over the past two months with representation from every Power 5 conference and 30 universities. In total, Legacy League's athletes compete in 10 different sports from football to soccer, with female athletes accounting for over 30% of its roster.

ABOUT LEGACY LEAGUE

Legacy League is the premier NFT creation platform and marketplace for college athletics. The company's automated NFT creation platform fundamentally changes the digital NIL landscape. College athletes now have an onramp to monetizing themselves in the NFT creator economy and a portal to the metaverse, while universities can offer exclusive branded assets and experiences. Supported by a team of college sports enthusiasts, digital artists, and blockchain technology experts, Legacy League is committed to delivering equal opportunities for all college athletes to monetize their brand.

