GNCC CAPITAL, INC. TO PROVIDE CLARIFICATION AND OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCP") appreciates the numerous shareholder for requests for further clarification on various matters. We are now aware that a number of shareholders require further information and clarity on a fairly wide range of issues. It appears that a number of shareholders are now fairly confused as to our strategy which has created a lack of confidence amongst some shareholders.

To that end, your Directors are working on a clearly defined process in order to communicate their strategy and planning. We will communicate this to shareholders by no later than Friday, January 21, 2022 and prior to market open.

We will also be issuing the further details on our proposed planning in respect of the Company's existing Gold & Silver Exploration interests.

It is now very likely that we will now call for an Extraordinary General Meeting Shareholders.

