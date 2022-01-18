BrokerTech Ventures Welcomes Industry-Leading Carrier Partners

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, today announced the addition of its two newest industry-leading insurance company partners, EMC Insurance Companies and AF Group.

"We could not be more pleased to announce the addition of EMC Insurance Companies and AF Group to our carrier community network. We view our carrier and wholesale partners as integral in terms of our overall strategy in building out BrokerTech Ventures — and specifically, our Innovation Tower," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and co-CEO of BTV. "Insurance companies are individually spending multi-millions of dollars each year in innovation, and we believe that BTV can be the convening platform to provide access into the unknowns, idea-sharing, investing, and distribution for the benefit of all."

The addition of these renowned insurance brands brings the BTV industry portfolio to 15 of the most sizable and innovative brokerage firms in North America and 15 of the most notable and respected insurance companies and wholesalers with both domestic and international presence.

"EMC has a deep commitment to independent agents, and it just makes good business sense to partner with BTV in their efforts to support and elevate brokers and provide them with innovation solutions," said Phil Lucca, EMC Senior Vice President & Chief Field Officer.

"We're so pleased to partner with BrokerTech Ventures and independent agents in this exciting new Accelerator program," said Sam Hosey, Jr., manager of Innovation and Michelle McLane, SVP - Workers' Compensation Division for AF Group. "Our strategic partnership will allow us to enhance innovation across our organization while continuing to drive product and service offerings that exceed today's customer expectations. With the industry's rapid advancement in digital capabilities, BTV provides an ideal blend of broker, carrier, and insurtech expertise that will allow us to influence technology and platforms to help our agents grow and thrive."

In addition to its expansive broker and carrier partner portfolio, BTV now also represents 24 insurtech companies between the BTV Accelerator and Early-Stage Investment towers of operation, with investments and commercial engagements in each.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About EMC Insurance Companies

EMC Insurance Companies has more than 2,400 employees and is among the top 60 property and casualty insurance organizations in the country based on net written premium. Employers Mutual Casualty Company (EMCC) was organized in 1911 to write workers' compensation protection in Iowa. Today, operating under the trade name EMC Insurance Companies, the company provides property and casualty and life insurance products and services throughout the United States and writes reinsurance contracts worldwide. EMCC is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit emcins.com.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

