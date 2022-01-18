BCT-Bank of Charles Town Announces New Relationship with KlariVis

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced its new relationship with KlariVis , a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics tool for the financial services industry, as a key solution for the bank's future.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions with timely insights that drive growth, give better transparency into the results of sales and marketing efforts, increase profitable cross-selling opportunities, and reveal levels of customer engagement. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis continues to see rapid growth as financial organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data for executive and frontline decision-making.

BCT is a full-service community bank with a total asset size of approximately $701 million as of September 20, 2021. Founded in 1871, BCT has expanded its offices throughout West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia. The bank has a deep-rooted history of authentic community banking and serving local businesses and individuals with an emphasis of exceeding customer experience expectations.

When searching for an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution, Alice Frazier, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCT, says KlariVis was the right fit "because the team comes from a banking background. They understand banking and how banks work." Frazier views data as a "power source," and finding the right solution will enable BCT to improve decision-making and discover opportunities for both customers and employees. Through this partnership, Frazier says, "We will become more innovative in shaping our customer experience. We'll have facts on hand and we'll know our customers more thoroughly."

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, sees partnerships like this new relationship with BCT as another example of the opportunities that exist across banking today. "Alice and the BCT team understand what it means to be relationship-driven. With the help of our solution, they'll further enhance the incredible personal service they provide day in and day out."

With the help of KlariVis, BCT will become a more data-empowered bank. These organizations are working together to create an enhanced customer experience for all BCT customers as well as a more efficient and innovative future.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871 and celebrating its 150th anniversary year, BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $701 million in assets as of September 20, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkely Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. For the third consecutive year, in 2021, the Bank was named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best in State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank .

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or follow KlariVis on LinkedIn .

