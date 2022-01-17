Cosmetics retailer MECCA partners with Centric Software® to enhance compliance, labeling and certification management

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australasia's leading beauty retailer, MECCA, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

MECCA to Streamline Compliance with Centric PLM™

Centric PLM will provide us with a comprehensive end-to-end solution to help us handle large volumes of product launches

Founded more than 20 years ago, MECCA has redefined the Australian and New Zealand beauty landscape, offering from around 200 brands including signature lines MECCA Cosmetica and MECCA MAX. The products on offer include cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance and body care, as well as accessories, both in-store and online in Australia and New Zealand, and via their TMALL store in China.

With rapid growth in the beauty and wellness market, constantly changing consumer trends and the expansion of product portfolios, MECCA saw a need to enhance and improve automation for existing processes involving compliance and traceability. Seeking a solution with an integrated quality management system to streamline processes and centralize ingredient, product claims and certification data in a secure environment, MECCA chose to implement Centric PLM for Cosmetics and Personal Care.

"We're operating in such a high pace environment that it's important we can rely on our back-end systems, like Centric PLM, to help set our business up to meet our customers' needs today and well into the future. Centric PLM will provide us with a comprehensive end-to-end solution to help us handle large volumes of product launches, while making sure we meet strict compliance regulations," said David Cumberland, Head of Finance at MECCA.

With Centric PLM, MECCA aims to streamline regulatory compliance for products and their raw materials, systematize processes around labelling and the verification of product claims, and automate the collation and storage of certifications.

"We are very happy to welcome MECCA on board," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "MECCA recognizes the strength of Centric's single, actionable source of truth approach, particularly for managing compliance, and we are looking forward to working with MECCA to expand the scope of PLM across their business in the long-term."

MECCA Brands (https://www.mecca.com.au/)

Since opening its doors in Melbourne in 1997, MECCA has completely redefined the Australian beauty landscape, championing retail innovation and delivering the ultimate beauty experience to customers. Founded by Jo Horgan, the powerhouse retailer presents the best in global beauty across over 100 Australian and New Zealand stores, six unique beauty concepts: Mecca Cosmetica, Mecca Maxima, MECCA, mecca.com.au and meccabeauty.co.nz, and in China on mecca.tmall.hk.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

