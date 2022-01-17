Landmark 15th Year of Disney Dreamers Academy Program Awaits 2022 Class of Talented High School Students

The exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentorship event that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities plans to return in March with reimagined programming and a new group of outstanding high school students
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort, plans to return with a reimagined approach, March 3-6, marking its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney...
Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort, plans to return with a reimagined approach, March 3-6, 2022, marking its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America. (David Roark, photographer)

This year, the impactful program will introduce the Disney Dreamers to an array of new immersions designed to continue to foster the dreams of young leaders beyond imagination, including career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.

For its 15th year, Disney Dreamers Academy is supporting students in even more ways. In a new initiative, Disney Dreamers Academy, in partnership with ESPN's The Undefeated and GRAMMY-nominated rap artist Cordae, is awarding college scholarships to 11 students from underrepresented communities attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney's commitment to supporting diverse communities, such as Black America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back with them, so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.

"We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year's class," said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "We've embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we're thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors."

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,300 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have gone on to become doctors, nurses, engineers, pilots, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them, including event speaker Princeton Parker (Class of 2011), who is now a Disney cast member.

Each year the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian are given an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the event.

These Disney Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences at Walt Disney World while working side-by-side with and hearing inspirational stories from community and business leaders, Disney cast members, celebrities and other special guests.

During the four-day event, the 100 students selected for the annual program participate in sessions teaching valuable life tools such as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.  They also experience in-depth career workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with the students' dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures, popular musicians as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family including "Good Morning America,'' ESPN, Disney Channel and the TV series "black-ish" and "grown-ish."

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

The 100 students selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Nolan

Hatcher

Birmingham

AL

Ava

Cocke

Fairhope

AL

Mackenzie

Hill

Hazel Green

AL

Jaynie

Turner

Helena

AL

Tylor

Anderson

Mobile

AL

Prisha

Shroff

Chandler

AZ

Annalise

Jones

Mesa

AZ

Alex

Zhang

Cupertino

CA

Jamila

Abdelkarim

Fullerton

CA

Katherine

Lawler

Livermore

CA

Roi

Clinton

Manhattan Beach

CA

Kevin

Gonzalez Ramirez

San Diego

CA

Kayli Joy

Cooper

Studio City

CA

Sophia

Mitsuoka

Centennial

CO

Caleb

Hatch

Colorado Springs

CO

McKenzie

Williams

Boca Raton

FL

Christianna

Alexander

Jacksonville

FL

Zachary

Andrews

Jacksonville

FL

Khushi

Talluru

Lakewood Ranch

FL

Isabella

Puglisi

Miami Shores

FL

Roxie

Richbourg

Orlando

FL

Javier

Lageyre

Weston

FL

Ramon

Abreu

Windermere

FL

Azriel

Melvin

Atlanta

GA

Jordyn

Spencer

Atlanta

GA

Nathanael

Occilien-Similien

Covington

GA

MiCai

Haywood

Fairburn

GA

Cedaisia

Talton

Fort Valley

GA

Amia

Georges

Marietta

GA

Ryann

Richards

Powder Springs

GA

Ilarose

Robinson

Riverdale

GA

Abigail

Smith

Statesboro

GA

Kayla

Nelson

Frankfort

IL

Reagan

Sturgis

Cambridge Cty

IN

Alison

Yee

Leawood

KS

Hrilina

Rakhs

Gretna

LA

Elizabeth

Garder

Mandeville

LA

Rose

Warfield

Grafton

MA

Lance

Carr

Clarksburg

MD

Kemery

Oparah

Clinton

MD

Danielle

Nelson

Columbia

MD

Kaiya

Jones

Ellicott City

MD

Whitley

Shields

Fort Washington

MD

CiaRa

Sejour

Ft Washington

MD

Caleb

Oh

Gambrills

MD

Amber

Johnson

Oxon Hill

MD

Olivia

Jones

Silver Spring

MD

Miyana

holden

Bloomfield Hills

MI

Alexis

Cornett

Highland

MI

Sean

Shelbrock

Montrose

MI

Maxwell

Parney

Rochester

MN

Michael

Wren

Florissant

MO

Bryce

Allen

Charlotte

NC

Journi

Kirby

Concord

NC

Joshua

Hanflink

Greensboro

NC

Britney

Nyabaro

Wake Forest

NC

Maya

Roseboro

Wilmington

NC

Justin

Fountain

Winston Salem

NC

Diya

Nair

Avenel

NJ

Denia

Smith

Belle Mead

NJ

Darius

Brown

Newark

NJ

Kendall

Henderson

Robbinsville

NJ

Alexis

Halm

South Orange

NJ

Abibat

Akinyele Yusifu

Bronx

NY

Elsa

Woodarek

Ellicottville

NY

Malaya

Talavera

Hicksville

NY

Michael

Taggart

Jamaica

NY

Justin

Alvarez

New York

NY

Darcie

Wu

New York

NY

Aaliyah

Summons

Port Jervis

NY

Cyruss

Bell

Rochester

NY

Naeema

Baksh

Rosedale

NY

Sanaalee

Troupe

Uniondale

NY

Annabel

Long

Bexley

OH

Isabella

Green

Cleveland

OH

Nolan

Pastore

Hartville

OH

Meghana

Boda

Lewis Center

OH

Skylar

Blumenauer

Massillon

OH

Emma

Jeffrey

Yukon

OK

Kyler

Wang

Portland

OR

Bethany

Washington

Hanover

PA

Zachary

Sullivan

Pittsburgh

PA

Arianna

Gaiter

Pittsburgh

PA

Victoria

Ren

Sewickley

PA

Tyra

Jefferson

Columbia

SC

Cadence

Brown

Williston

SC

Samuel

Draper

Converse

TX

Mason

Thenor

Cypress

TX

Andre

Scott

Humble

TX

Baani

Sandhu

Irving

TX

Destiny

Weeden

Killeen

TX

Maya

Burns

McKinney

TX

Elizabeth

Mielke

Prosper

TX

Marcus

Drake

Rockwall

TX

Theodore

Hervey

San Antonio

TX

Myles

Bracey-Hairston

Lorton

VA

Audrey

Zorrilla

Midlothian

VA

Kortney

Bostic

Shenandoah

VA

Samantha

Haywood

Vienna

VA

SImmi

Sen

Vancouver

WA

About Disney Dreamers Academy:
Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmark-15th-year-of-disney-dreamers-academy-program-awaits-2022-class-of-talented-high-school-students-301462048.html

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.