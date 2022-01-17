GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge appoints Patricia Fitch as President North America Region. Patricia succeeds Eric Honroth who has been appointed President Life Science at Getinge.

Patricia Fitch joined Getinge in March 2021 as Vice President US Sales covering the Acute Care Therapies division. Patricia has more than 30 years of medical device experience, having held leadership roles in sales, marketing and operations with multi-national corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, Abiomed, St. Jude Medical and 3M.

Eric Honroth has been appointed President Life Science and member of the Getinge Executive team. Eric joined Getinge 2018 and will succeed Harald Castler, who after a long and successful career in Getinge has decided to retire.

All changes are effective as of April 1, 2022.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

