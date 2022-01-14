Executive Producer, Michael Sapienza, Joins Dallas-based Tribe Films as Head of Production

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe Films, a Dallas-based production company has announced that it has named Michael Sapienza Head of Production effective January 10th, 2022.

Sapienza joins Tribe Film's from Gramercy Park Studios New York, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hogarth International and WPP. Michael served as an the executive producer and was responsible for overseeing GPS's video and commercial productions, branded content and print shoots for their global clients and all WPP agencies.

Michael brings an incredible career of highlights that include large-scale and complex productions both domestic and international which include campaigns such as AIG, Pfizer, Citizen Watch, Adore Me, Ford, Venus, IBM, Merk, and Pernod Ricard to name just a few.

He will be working directly with Tribe Film's Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Robinson, to oversee its creative and logistics teams and to ensure Tribe's visual design elements of its commercial, narrative, documentary and branded content are second to none.

CEO Jeremy Robinson said, "Over the last few years, Tribe has experienced significant growth and we are assembling a talented team that will help us pursue the next chapter in our growth over the coming years. We are tremendously excited to welcome Michael to the team and have great hopes for him."

"I'm honored to take this position and look forward to helping lead Tribe Films to the next level in its journey. The team is truly top-of-class. Their vision, authenticity, passion for storytelling, and commitment to serving their clients is unparalleled." Sapienza said.

"Sapienza has the right balance and combination of skills needed for us to thrive," said Jordan Laessig, Chief Creative Director of Tribe Films. "His enthusiasm for the future of our business gives us the confidence we need moving forward."

About Tribe Films - https://tribe.film

Tribe Films is a full-service video production company based in Dallas, Texas. Their award-winning team of directors and producers currently serve some of the world's largest agencies and have created work that can be seen with brands such as Mercedes, Apple, Canon, IBM, Facebook, Marriott, Hilton, American Airlines, Lexus, Audi, and American Airlines.

