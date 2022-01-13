Greenspoon Marder Welcomes Former Florida Bar President Tod Aronovitz as Partner in Fort Lauderdale

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce that Tod Aronovitz, former Florida Bar President and nationally recognized trial lawyer, has joined the firm as a partner in the Fort Lauderdale office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tod, who has an excellent reputation as a powerhouse trial lawyer, with a well-earned track record both in and out of the courtroom, as well as a passion for serving the Florida community," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "Clients turn to our firm for our highly experienced team of litigators and hyper focus on providing top notch client services. The depth of knowledge and reputation Tod brings with him will add further value to our new and existing clients," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

With more than 45 years of litigation experience, Mr. Aronovitz concentrates his practice on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases serving clients in Florida and throughout the United States. He has substantial experience handling complex civil jury trial matters for his clients, as well as cases which have set legal precedents in the State of Florida and nationally, including premises liability, aviation negligence and defective products cases. His high-profile cases have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Miami Herald, St. Petersburg Times, Sun Sentinel, Chicago Tribune, NBC Today Show, CBS Nightly News, CNN, MSNBC, and Bloomberg's Business News. In addition, he has held several positions within The Florida Bar, including his role as President from 2002-2003, and formerly served on the Bar's Board of Governors.

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 215 attorneys in 20 offices across the United States.

