BOC Group Introduces ADOIT 14.0 With A Game-Changing Architecture Analysis Experience ADOIT 14.0 delivers dynamic new ways for users to analyse, engage and collaborate, taking data visualization to a whole new level of expression, and empowering organizations to drive their EA initiatives like never before

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced ADOIT 14.0, with a transformative analysis experience that gives users full control over their EA data and allows them to visualize and communicate their architectures in their own ways.

The forward-thinking design brings a new dynamic range to ADOIT, enabling architects and analysts to dive through their digital portfolios any way they choose, quickly see the impact of their decisions, and extend these insights to other stakeholders at a moment's notice. Built to add more agility to EA initiatives and maximize the value of architecture data, ADOIT 14.0 gives great contributions to realizing transformation goals faster.

"Architecture analysis is central to the way we see our organizations and understand how the different moving pieces fit together – that's why we made sure that anyone can bring their EA data to life seamlessly and derive their own unique insights", says Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager.

"14.0 amplifies some of the most powerful aspects of ADOIT to deliver the ultimate personalized analysis experience. We are excited to see how our users leverage this greater degree of flexibility to drive better-informed investments, and bring about rapid enterprise transformation efficiently."

What's more, the latest release introduces a number of other updates, including the improved connector to BOC's Business Process Management suite ADONIS, as well as several other new ADOIT integrations, allowing companies to build their enterprise ecosystems even faster!

A detailed insight into the latest release is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to take ADOIT 14.0 for a spin with the free ADOIT:Community Edition and experience the latest improvements first-hand.

About BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT global customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeart Media, PostFinance, the Vienna International Airport and many others.

