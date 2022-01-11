Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 26. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
4th Quarter
Year-to-
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
84
263
747
3
7
767
8
32
777
4
24
787
—
14
Total
99
340
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
8
27
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
14
56
CH-47 Chinook (New)
3
15
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
—
5
F-15 Models
5
16
F/A-18 Models
6
21
KC-46 Tanker
6
13
P-8 Models
5
16
Commercial and Civil Satellites
—
—
Military Satellites
—
—
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)
View original content:
SOURCE Boeing