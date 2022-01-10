InventHelp Inventor Develops More Efficient Design for Power Strips (LAX-1320)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to use a power strip," said an inventor, from Monrovia, Calif., "so I invented the POWER STRIP IMPROVEMENT. My design eliminates so-called vampire power consumption and improves control of multiple attached devices."

The invention provides an improved design for a power strip. In doing so, it prevents energy from being consumed by electronics when not in use. As a result, it increases convenience and control and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

