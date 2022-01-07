Ombori Grid Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Ombori Grid to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmboriGrid AB (publ) today announced the availability of Ombori Grid in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. OmboriGrid customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Ombori Grid is a SaaS platform designed to create digital experiences in physical spaces. Based on Azure IoT, with integration to Microsoft Teams, it provides a bridge between the online world and the brick-and-mortar world. It includes a suite of modular, customizable IoT, screen, Web, and mobile apps that share data to provide a seamless user experience, easy management, and detailed analytics. Many of these apps can be deployed across an enterprise, with no coding, within a few minutes. Available apps cover visitor management (e.g., appointment booking, virtual queuing, occupancy control), omnichannel (e.g., order pickup, endless aisle, integration of online and offline appointments) and unique experiences that surprise and delight users (e.g., selfie mirror, interactive voice-controlled digital signage, smart recycling). In addition, developer tools allow users to create their own Grid-compliant apps. By deploying the right combination of Grid apps, users can increase revenue, reduce costs by streamlining operations, and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"The Microsoft Azure Marketplace allows us to scale rapidly and reach qualified, high-profile buyers throughout the world," said Andreas Hassellof, CEO, OmboriGrid. "Being certified by Microsoft is a very exciting step for us, and we look forward to seeing growth over the coming years."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome OmboriGrid's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

