Acer Reports December Consolidated Revenues of NT$29.52 Billion, Marking the Highest December in Nine Years

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for December 2021 at NT$29.52 billion, marking the highest in nine years for the same period, and growing by 4.0% year-over-year (YoY) and by 2.3% month-over-month (MoM). Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q4'21 ended at NT$86.38 billion, with 4.6% growth YoY and 6.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and for full year 2021 ended at NT$318.85 billion with 15.1% growth YoY.

Business highlights for Q4'21 include:

Gaming line [1] : Revenues grew 19.8% YoY and 10.9% QoQ

Commercial notebooks: Revenues grew 40.1% YoY and 15.6% QoQ

Altos Computing: Revenues grew 24.8% YoY and 5.3% QoQ

Businesses other than PCs and displays: Revenues grew 26.6% YoY

Business highlights for full year 2021 include:

Notebook PCs: Revenues grew 20.8%

Desktop PCs: Revenues grew 20.9%

Gaming line [1] : Revenues grew 26.6%

Commercial notebooks: Revenues grew 43.2%

Businesses other than PCs and displays: Revenues grew 27.0%

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues to gain momentum. In full year 2021, businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 17.6% of total revenues, compared to 15.4% contribution in 2020.

