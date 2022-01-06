TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES BEVERAGE PACKAGING LEADERS ZUCKERMAN HONICKMAN AND VESSEL PACKAGING

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired beverage packaging leaders Zuckerman Honickman (ZH) and Vessel Packaging (Vessel), strengthening the company's position in the beverage packaging market.

"Our acquisitions of Zuckerman Honickman, a name synonymous with best-in-class beverage packaging, and Vessel Packaging, a leading Canadian value-added distributor of aluminum cans, bolster our ability to serve beverage customers with expanded offerings and services across North America," said Court Carruthers, president & CEO, TricorBraun. "We are incredibly excited to welcome the ZH and Vessel teams to the TricorBraun family and look forward to investing in their continued growth."

All ZH and Vessel team members—including ZH President Michael Zuckerman, SVP of Strategy & Development Lorne Paskin and VP of Operations Jon Zuckerman, and Vessel Packaging CEO Matt Leslie and COO Mitchell Evanecz—will remain with TricorBraun. The companies will operate as separate, stand-alone businesses, and the teams will continue to work out of their existing locations. Effective immediately, the companies will be known as Zuckerman Honickman, a TricorBraun company, and Vessel Packaging, a TricorBraun company.

Zuckerman Honickman

130+ Years of Expertise, Serving the Most Iconic Beverage Brands in the World

Zuckerman Honickman, a fourth-generation family-run business backed by more than 130 years of experience, provides innovative packaging to many of the most iconic beverage brands in the world, as well as entrepreneurial, breakthrough brands. The company serves customers in every beverage vertical including sports drinks, craft beer, cider, craft soda, wine, spirits, and more. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, ZH serves customers throughout the US and Canada.

"For more than a century, customers have relied on Zuckerman Honickman's deep expertise and innovative packaging solutions," said Michael Zuckerman, president, Zuckerman Honickman. "We know that TricorBraun shares the same dedication for going above and beyond for customers, and both teams maintain strong customer and supplier relationships. Zuckerman Honickman and TricorBraun's cultures are closely aligned, and we are excited to experience our next phase of growth with such a respected packaging leader."

With the ZH acquisition, TricorBraun grows its beverage offering and significantly expands its beverage and sustainable packaging expertise. As part of the deal, TricorBraun also acquired Delta Industries, a subsidiary of ZH and a distributor of reusable trigger sprayers and bottles.

Vessel Packaging

Leading Canadian Value-Added Distributor of Aluminum Cans

Since its founding in 2013 as a mobile canning business to serve British Columbia's craft brewers, Vessel has developed into a one-stop shop for aluminum cans, offering everything from mobile canning and design services, to printed cans, can ends and carriers, shrink sleeving, and other labelling services. The company serves all major beverage end markets, including beer, wine, cider, kombucha, coffee, sparkling water, and ready-to-drink (RTD). Vessel has a national footprint with five locations across Canada (Vancouver, Calgary, Mississauga, Ottawa, and Montreal), and serves customers throughout Canada and the US.

"Our customers trust us as their packaging partner thanks to our reliability, expertise, and value-added packaging services," said Matt Leslie, CEO, Vessel Packaging. "We are immensely proud of our strong reputation in the beverage industry, and we are very excited for our next chapter of growth with TricorBraun."

With the Vessel acquisition, TricorBraun expands its beverage offering, establishes a deeper position in aluminum cans, and grows its Canadian footprint.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for more than 30 packaging companies.

Financial details of the agreements were not disclosed. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Zuckerman Honickman. KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Vessel.

About Zuckerman Honickman

A consistent and reliable partner for over 100 years, Zuckerman Honickman is the go-to resource for innovative beverage packaging solutions. Known for its ability to set the standards for single-source container solutions, the company offers clients packaging products for beverages of all kinds. Supporting entrepreneurial and established brands alike with expert business intelligence, best-in-class customer service, and a robust network of service suppliers and advisors, the company provides clients with the tools to win in a highly competitive industry.

About Vessel Packaging

Vessel Packaging is a leading independent distributor of aluminum can packaging in Canada. We service the entirety of the beverage industry, from beer, wine, and cider to kombucha, coffee and other beverages. Founded in 2013 as mobile canning business West Coast Canning, Vessel Packaging now operates from five locations across Canada.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 1,500 packaging professionals operating from more than 70 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

