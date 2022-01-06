PLA Takes Free Adult Job Training Program to the Lone Star State PLA University Launches First Cohort in Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLA University , Phalen's free job training and placement program for adults, is proud to announce the official launch of its first class in Fort Worth, Texas.

PLA University Launches First Cohort in Fort Worth Texas

The program, which began to support PLA families in Indianapolis, will now reach PLA families in Fort Worth at Chapel Hill Academy and Fort Worth ISD's J. Martin Jacquet Middle School . The program is recruiting high-powered partners and local universities. The first Fort Worth class starts in January.

PLA Founder & CEO, Earl Martin Phalen , founded PLA University in the wake of the George Floyd murder. The national incident inspired the organization to invest more in uplifting Black and brown communities.

"Our commitment to our scholars and the communities in which we serve has always been and will always be very strong," said PLA Founder & CEO Earl Martin Phalen . "We just began our partnership in Fort Worth this school year, and we are excited that along with the scholar support that PLA provides, we are also able to make this deep economic investment in our families and in the community. It shows that PLA is in it for our scholars--for the long haul. We will always do whatever we can to improve their outcomes and uplift the families we serve."

PLA University was designed to create economic parity and give PLA adult family members an opportunity to train in high-demand career fields, secure a certification, and then be placed with an employer paying a competitive salary plus benefits. PLA University's opening in Texas solidifies the program as one of the most innovative adult educational institutes in the country, designed for adults seeking a no-cost certification in one or more of the following career fields: Health & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Supply Chain Logistics and/or Entrepreneurship.

Both Fort Worth and Indianapolis PLA University locations have free adult certification courses running from January into the spring of 2022. PLA families have priority placement in the program, but Phalen says the program will also reserve seats for everyone in the surrounding communities. Those interested in joining the program should visit PLAUniversity.org and click apply.

About Phalen Leadership Academies: Phalen Leadership Academies is a nonprofit school management organization with over 25 schools across the country in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Michigan and Washington D.C.

About PLA University: A free job training program exclusively for PLA family members age 18 years or older. Created in the wake of the murder of George Floyd to foster self-sufficiency and economic parity, PLA University is among the first career training institutions of its kind as it seeks to improve the outcomes of both PLA scholars and families. The program works to teach families life skills, provides certification training and job placement. Training pathways include: IT Support Professionals, Forklift Operators, Certified Nursing Assistants, Veterinary Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians, Medical Billers and Coders, or Medical Assistants.

For more information about Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) and its dedication to shaping scholars everywhere, please visit https://www.phalenacademies.org/ or to donate in support of Phalen's efforts, visit DonatePLA.org

