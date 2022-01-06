HaystackID® Announces New Vice President of Data Forensics and Consulting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, has announced Warren Kruse has joined the company as Vice President of Data Forensics and Consulting. Kruse has spent the last 30 years working in law enforcement and as a consultant, supporting law firms and corporations globally with incident response, computer forensics, and eDiscovery.

Warren Kruse

"Warren's arrival ties in perfectly with our goal of expanding capabilities for our Forensics First offering," said John Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer and President of Forensics at HaystackID. "From cyber discovery to legal discovery, his ability to support these efforts is endless."

Kruse has supported projects across a wide range of major U.S. corporations and agencies. Notably, he led a team of computer forensics experts in a three-year engagement in support of a fraud investigation task force at a large international cooperative organization. He also testified as a computer forensics expert for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Having spent the majority of my career consulting with clients on data forensics and electronic discovery within the legal and commercial market sectors, it only made sense for me to join HaystackID with their renowned customer service," Kruse said. "I look forward to using my expertise to help contribute to the company's recently announced Discovery Intelligence offering."

Kruse provides electronic discovery, data forensics, cybersecurity/incident response, and consulting services to assist with litigation, compliance, and investigations. He is an author of the book "Computer Forensics: Incident Response Essentials," published by Addison-Wesley, and served as technical editor of the book "Computer Forensic Jumpstart."

Kruse is the 2022 international president of the High Technology Crime Investigation Association, which provides education and collaboration to global members for the prevention and investigation of high-tech crimes. In addition, he was recognized for his forensics analysis conducted on a case surrounding the theft of intellectual property and trade secrets on the billion-dollar "Comtraid" matter and received HTCIA's "High Tech Case of the Year" award. He also received the 2021 HTCIA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been ranked as a Professional Adviser in the Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide for the past four years.

Kruse received a master's degree in digital investigation management and a bachelor's degree in digital forensics from Champlain College.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

