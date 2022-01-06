CarParts.com Reports Preliminary Results Record Full Year and Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, in light of recent market volatility, is providing preliminary 2021 results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022.

The fourth quarter ending January 1, 2022 included 13 weeks versus 14 weeks in the fourth quarter ended January 2, 2021. The fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 included 52 weeks versus 53 weeks in the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021.

Based on preliminary unaudited information, CarParts.com expects to report fiscal year 2021 revenue of approximately $582 million, up 31% versus fiscal year 2020 and up 33% excluding an extra week in 2020.

Based on preliminary unaudited information, CarParts.com expects to report fourth quarter 2021 revenue of approximately $138 million, up 15% versus the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 23% excluding an extra week in 2020.

Management Commentary

"By executing on our strategy of Right Part, Right Place, Right Time, we were able to deliver our 8th consecutive quarter of year over year growth" said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "Our vertically integrated business model has proven to be resilient, and we are incredibly proud of our team's tremendous efforts."

"As we look towards the remainder of 2022, we are excited about opening two new distribution facilities and feel confident in our ability to drive continued revenue growth."

The Company expects to provide its next financial update when it reports Q4 and full year results in March 2022.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, as well as certain assumptions made by the Company. These statements are forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "believes," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "would," "will likely continue" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial condition, our potential growth, our ability to drive continued revenue growth, opening new distribution centers, and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive pressures, our dependence on search engines to attract customers, demand for the Company's products, the online market and channel mix for aftermarket auto parts, the economy in general, increases in commodity and component pricing that would increase the Company's product costs, the operating restrictions in its credit agreement, the weather, the impact of the customs issues and any other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, which are available at www.carparts.com/investor and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise.

