America's No. 1 Weighted Blanket Brand Tranquility Earns PARENTS® Kids' Sleep Award

DUQUESNE, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranquility , America's No. 1 selling weighted blanket brand, announced today its kids weighted blanket has been selected as a winner in the 2022 Kids' Sleep Awards from Meredith Corporation's PARENTS *.

According to the Sleep Foundation**, 15-20% of kids and teens struggle when it comes to falling asleep and staying asleep. For parents looking for a non-pharmaceutical solution to help their child sleep better, a weighted blanket is a natural, affordable option. Weighted blankets and vests have long been used in sensory integration therapy, delivering deep touch pressure stimulation, a sensory experience similar to a comforting hug. For many children, the weight of the blanket creates a calm, comforting feeling that helps them to relax, so they can fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night.

"We are thrilled to be honored in PARENTS first-ever Sleep Awards List," said Patrick Seiffert, with American Textile Company, the makers of Tranquility. "We started this brand with the goal of delivering an affordable tool to help children and adults sleep better, and it's been so rewarding to witness the positive impact our products have on sleep routines, especially for little ones who may struggle with bedtime."

PARENTS editors worked closely with a panel of trusted sleep medicine advisors to select the 2022 winners and seeded contending products to 25 families across the country for at-home testing. These families' first-hand testimonies were used to determine which products were the best at helping kids fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The 2022 awards include 21 winners with products designed for both maternity and kids.

The Tranquility Kids Weighted Blanket comes in four fun colorways kids will love: Blue , Camo , Pink , and Unicorn . This blanket also features antimicrobial product protection to help it stay fresh and clean for longer and has a removable, washable cover for easy care. This blanket weighs six pounds and is designed for children over 50 pounds and can be found online and in-store at Walmart.

Check out Tranquility and the Kids' Sleep Awards winners in the January/February 2022 issue of PARENTS, on newsstands now. Or, visit tranquilitybedding.com and PARENTS.com for more information.

About Tranquility:

Tranquility weighted blankets were developed by American Textile Company in response to growing consumer interest in solutions to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as to provide a safe, natural solution to improve sleep. Launched in 2018, Tranquility is now the No.1 selling weighted blanket brand in the U.S., driven by its quality, value, and availability in traditional and online retailers. Consumers responded to the quality that Tranquility provides – it is consistently rated 4.5 stars or higher across retailers, offering features previously available in weighted blankets at two or three times the price of Tranquility.

