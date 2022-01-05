Varian and Siemens Healthineers Recognized in Survey of U.S. Radiation Oncology and Diagnostic Imaging Professionals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian and parent company Siemens Healthineers have been recognized in the annual IMV ServiceTrak™ report on industry leaders in diagnostic imaging equipment in the United States. Varian ranked first in all three of the Radiation Oncology categories and Siemens Healthineers led in additional modalities including CT, PET, MR and Nuclear Medicine. Additionally, Varian's Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the U.S. improved from 85 in 2020 to 86 in 2021 – the highest NPS among industry competitors. NPS represents the likelihood a customer would recommend a manufacturer to a colleague.

"Through the transformative combination of Varian and Siemens Healthineers, we have remained a trusted partner every step of the way with the exceptional service levels and quality patient care that our customers expect from us," said Kevin O'Reilly, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions at Varian. "This annual survey shows that our combined team is stronger together and we are able to make an even greater impact in serving our customers and enhancing our global patient impact."

For the fifth year in a row, Varian achieved the top ratings for Best Customer Satisfaction, Best System Performance and Best Service in Radiation Oncology. In the current 2021 IMV ServiceTrak™ report, the five categories for which Varian ranked first included:

Net Promoter Score

Overall OEM Service Performance

Overall System Performance

Overall Manufacturer Performance

Probability of Repurchase

"We're proud of the rankings and strong NPS score our team has achieved based on feedback from our U.S. customers. We remain resolute in maintaining our exceptional service levels and focus on patient care," added O'Reilly.

The IMV ServiceTrak™ report is based on a survey of imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. The report's findings resulted from respondents in 1,812 imaging locations having 2,545 instruments. Respondents participated in online data collection taking place in 2021.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About IMV

IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the medical imaging industry. IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Imaging reports derived from extensive phone interviews with imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. The reports benchmark and monitor customer satisfaction with equipment manufacturers, system performance by product type and service providers. For more information, please visit www.imvinfo.com.

