Richmond American Enters Nashville Market

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it will soon break ground on The Ridge at Carter's Station (RichmondAmerican.com/TheRidgeAtCartersStation), a new community in Maury County. The neighborhood is set to open for sales in Spring of 2022 and will offer ranch and two-story floor plans, including the Alexandrite, Hemingway and Moonstone, which will be modeled there.

The Hemingway is one of several Richmond American floor plans that will be offered at The Ridge at Carter’s Station in Columbia, Tennessee.

More about Richmond American Homes

Richmond American Homes is known for its inspired floor plans, quality construction and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. However, personalization is what truly distinguishes Richmond American from other leading national homebuilders.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignTenessee) takes place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a boutique-style showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new home is anything but cookie-cutter.

"We're thrilled to enter the Nashville housing market. Richmond American's key difference is in the wide range of ways buyers can personalize their homes to fit their own personal style. That's something we know Nashville house hunters will appreciate and we're excited to give them that opportunity," said Mike Zakrzewski, Executive Vice President of Operations for Tennessee.

More about The Ridge at Carter's Station

Set to boast 124 homesites, The Ridge at Carter's Station is the first phase of a larger master-planned community in development. It offers a convenient option for Nashville commuters, with close proximity to shopping and dining in Spring Hill, as well as easy access to I-65.

The Ridge at Carter's Station will be located at Carters Creek Road and Windstone Trail in Columbia. Call 615.270.7070 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

