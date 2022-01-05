For an Unprecedented 10 Years In a Row, Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented 10 consecutive years, Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder by Lifestory Research in their 2022 national study among active home shoppers.

Trilogy by Shea Homes Logo (PRNewsFoto/Shea Homes) (PRNewsfoto/Shea Homes)

With its Trilogy brand, Shea Homes has sought to earn the trust of homebuyers across the country since its inception in 1999 and has been recognized as America's Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder every year since Lifestory Research began its annual study in 2013. Here are some noteworthy details on this year's award:

Trilogy received the highest Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score in its Active Adult Resort Builder category for 2022

The Net Trust Quotient Score calculates an index based on various aspects of study respondents' brand perceptions—such as quality, trustworthiness, reputation, etc.

To Access a Guide to Choosing a 55+ Resort Community, Click Here: https://www.sheahomes.com/trilogy/

"Given the immense challenges facing consumers and businesses everywhere this past year, receiving this award is truly remarkable as Shea Homes endeavored to continue to serve shoppers and earn their trust at every Trilogy community. Our team members have shown incredible passion, resilience, and dedication to do their absolute best in supporting customers in these unique times. As a national builder brand and leader in developing lifestyle-driven 55+ and resort communities, we are committed to creating authentic communities where homeowner members have the opportunity to transform their lives and Live Happier®. We could not be more humbled to receive this national accolade for the 10th straight year, at a time when trust is more important to consumers than ever. The Trilogy brand is distinctive and dedicated to building innovative homes and providing a lifestyle-driven experience designed to foster personal connections, optimum wellness and life-long learning and growth to those who choose to live at any Trilogy community," Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President, Jeff McQueen, said. "It is truly an honor to know that for the last 10 years, Trilogy has been able to consistently capture the trust of consumers shopping for Active Adult homes and being ranked #1 year in and year out is a true testament to our entire team's passion around putting customers at the heart of all we do as a brand."

For over 20 years, Shea Homes' Trilogy division has been bringing buyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities with disruptive innovations like on-site day spas and wellness centers; Avid trail systems; comprehensive fitness including Afturburn HIIT workouts, free weights and resistance training, spin and Pilates classes and movement studios for yoga, tai chi and other group classes; farm to table restaurants; robust wine and spirit programs; nationally simulcast events and classes; national group travel; homeowner led clubs and more. A key differentiator for day to day life is a full resort staff that may include a Lifestyle Director who plans events and special experiences, Executive Chefs, Sommeliers, Wellness Directors and Fitness Trainers, who all work together to create a true resort-caliber experience for homeowners and encourage personal transformation.

Lifestory Research is a trusted national independent market research firm passionate about customers, employees, brands and the science of influence. To identify America's Most Trusted® brands, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual study in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The 2022 ranking of Active Adult Resort Builders is from 16,053 people surveyed between January and December 2021 in the United States who were actively shopping for a new home in a 55+ resort community.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division was founded in 1999 and offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. Trilogy branded communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through opportunities to explore new interests and activities, make wellness a top priority, and connect to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature and casual restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts, and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy

AMT

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes