Richmond American Expands Solar Offerings to All Regions Homebuyers from coast to coast can now choose more sustainable solutions

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), parent company to the Richmond American Homes companies, is pleased to announce that solar options are now available in all regions in which Richmond American builds.

Solar options are now available at Richmond American communities from Maryland to Washington.

The Richmond American Homes companies have offered solar power systems to customers in California since 2012. Now, the leading national homebuilder is taking its commitment to sustainability to the next level by providing solar options at communities from coast to coast.

In addition, Richmond American will be introducing an even greater host of standard and optional features that help reduce energy usage without sacrificing functionality. These include even more efficient HVAC solutions (up to 16 SEER air conditioning and variable speed mid- or high-efficiency furnaces), high-efficiency MERV 13 air filters, high-efficiency tankless water heaters, Low-E windows and radiant roof barriers. The builder also now offers electric vehicle charging prewiring in all markets.

Richmond American homebuyers seeking solar capability can choose from the following solutions:

Install a solar power system through one of our preferred vendors

Install a concealed conduit for a future solar power system

As of June 2021, the Richmond American Homes companies closed on 5,682 homes with solar panels in California and Colorado, saving 79,476 tons in CO2 emissions and producing 32,882,271 kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually. The builder is now ready to help those in other states reduce their carbon footprints.

"We're always looking for ways to reduce energy usage and waste and promote a healthy environment, and we have seen great success with solar power systems in California and Colorado. So, offering solar solutions in all regions in which we build was a natural next step," said Andrew Harris, Senior Vice President of Richmond American Homes Corporation.

Solar options are not available at the builder's Cityscape™ communities.

For more information on the many benefits of powering your next home with the sun, call 888.500.7060 or visit a sales center today.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

