Mia Jung Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as Healthcare Talent Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Mia Jung will join the Firm as the Healthcare Talent Partner in WCAS's Resources Group.

Ms. Jung has spent over 20 years working in the healthcare industry and over 8 years in executive search. She has held commercial leadership roles in the pharmaceutical, medical technology, and executive search industries at companies such as Merck, Guidant, Boston Scientific, Russell Reynolds, and, most recently, Oxeon Partners. In her role as a Partner at Oxeon, she worked with innovative healthcare organizations, boards, and investors to build diverse and cohesive leadership teams. She co-founded Break Into The Boardroom, an initiative that seeks to drive gender parity in the boardroom. As WCAS's Healthcare Talent Partner, Ms. Jung will work with our healthcare portfolio companies to build best-in-class leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mia to WCAS in the Talent Partner role," said Brian T. Regan, Head of the Healthcare Group and General Partner at WCAS. "We have had a long relationship with Mia over the years, and we know that our portfolio companies and Firm will benefit from her ability to build leadership teams, attract and retain talent, and from her passion for improving the healthcare industry. Having a dedicated resource on our team with a network as strong as Mia's will greatly benefit the Firm."

Ms. Jung said, "I am looking forward to joining the WCAS team as its Healthcare Talent Partner. Exceptional talent is the foundation of successful businesses, and I am pleased to partner with a Firm that has such a deep track record of building innovative and market leading healthcare companies. I am also excited to continue to focus on building more diverse teams and Boards within the WCAS portfolio."

Ms. Jung earned her undergraduate degree in Communications and Business at Villanova and has an MBA from Columbia and London Business School. At Columbia she served as the Co-Chair for Sanford Bernstein's Ethics and Leadership program. Her board work includes Independent Director roles at Abzena, a WCAS portfolio company, The New York Academy of Medicine Board, and she serves as an Advisory Member of The Moth's Development Committee. She has also served as a speaker/advisor to MIT's Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

WCAS Contacts:

Jon Rather

212-893-9570

JRather@wcas.com

Greg Lau

212-893-9586

GLau@wcas.com

View original content:

SOURCE Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe