Convey Health Solutions Announces Participation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) ("Convey"), a leading healthcare technology and services company, announced today that Stephen Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, and John Steele, Executive Vice President, Technology, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including a virtual fireside chat presentation at 9:45 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit https://ir.conveyhealthsolutions.com

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

