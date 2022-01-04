Conservative Latino Org. The LIBRE Initiative Urges Lawmakers to Secure the Border in new Campaign

Conservative Latino Org. The LIBRE Initiative Urges Lawmakers to Secure the Border in new Campaign Running Digital, Billboard Ads & Sending Mailers in South & Southwest Texas

MCALLEN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LIBRE Initiative, a national Latino organization, is running several highway billboard advertisements calling on lawmakers to secure the border and support the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act.

We need a border solution. Congress: Approve The Bipartisan Border Solutions Act

The ads are part of a broader grassroots advocacy effort, including digital advertisements, earned media and mailers urging lawmakers in Washington to take bold and decisive action to improve our country's immigration system. The advertisements are targeting several lawmakers, from both political parties, in South and Southwest Texas.

Jorge Martinez, coalitions director for The LIBRE Initiative, issued the following statement:

"Our Texas delegation is a critical voice in Washington when it comes to immigration and border needs. Now more than ever, we need them to lead and encourage their colleagues to act. This bill is a good first step to provide critical resources to help process migrants while also enhancing border security measures. We urge lawmakers to support this commonsense measure."

Background

This common sense legislation is being led by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and House Members Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX).

If enacted, the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act would:

Hire hundreds of additional U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, ICE case managers, asylum officers, and immigration judges.

Improve incentives in our asylum system by requiring immigration courts to decide new cases first during future asylum surges, ensuring that cases that have merit are quickly accepted and those that lack merit are quickly rejected.

Requires notice and cooperation with local officials before the federal government transports migrants to their communities.

Establishes at least 4 regional processing centers in high traffic sectors of U.S. Border Patrol.

Mandates regular inspections of facilities providing custody to unaccompanied children.

