MagniLearn, an AI-based 100% personalized platform for teaching English, is rapidly expanding in Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MagniLearn announced today that the company has signed a strategic agreement in Japan with a large private school network. The network, AIC Education — with over 61 private after-schools (Jukus) and more than 12,000 students — chose to implement MagniLearn's localized solution to facilitate extremely efficient and hyper-personalized learning for its students. AIC Education has already launched MagniLearn in seven schools and four of its locations: Kurashiki, Hiroshima, Fukuyama, and Okayama.

"Efficiency is the key to successfully acquiring a foreign language. With built-in language awareness, our system discerns which vocabulary and grammar rules have not yet been completely understood by the student. It identifies common errors, provides recommendations, alerts teachers and builds the next lesson plan for that student's needs," said Lana Tockus, CEO of MagniLearn.

"MagniLearn arms our schools with a unique, data driven, real-time personalized learning and insights system. These insights, coupled with the curriculum integration to our schools' textbooks, enable us to further empower our students to realize their full potential, and provide our teachers with the tools to maximize their role in-class. This partnership with MagniLearn brings cutting-edge technology to our schools, allowing students to dramatically improve their English in a much shorter time frame," said Mr. Kuwabara, President of AIC Education.

According to Tockus, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms at the heart of MagniLearn restore the ability to teach one-on-one. The user's experience is extremely personalized and flexible, as each exercise is generated by an NLP-engine in real-time to maximize the user's learning efficiency.

According to language learning experts, fluency in English involves attaining an active vocabulary of about 8,000 words as well as hundreds of grammatical patterns. MagniLearn reports that students using its system have demonstrated an ability to acquire these language skills three times faster than by using traditional methods.

MagniLearn targets a variety of customers, such as K-12, higher education institutions, book publishers, information service companies, and EdTech corporations. For the Japanese market, MagniLearn has integrated the national textbook's curriculum to its existing product, and included unique customized features tailored to Japanese schools, teachers and students.

MagniLearn emerged from the groundbreaking work of scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Natural Language Processing, Neuroscience, Cognition and Education led by Professor Ari Rappoport.

