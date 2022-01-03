Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will present virtually as part of the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 2:15 – 2:55 p.m. ET / 7:15 – 7:55 p.m. GMT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharma.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharma.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

