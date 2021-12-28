Successful Ridgeland investment firm changes its name to better reflect the path they've always taken to put clients on a strong financial foundation.

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1st, MedleyBrown is changing its name to SoundPath Investment Advisors. Established nearly three decades ago, the firm's leadership and pragmatic approach to investing will remain the same according to SoundPath's three senior advisors and partners—Julius Ridgway, Eddie Carlisle, and Doug Muenzenmay.

The SoundPath leadership team.Left to right: Eddie Carlisle, Doug Muenzenmay, and Julius Ridgway

"We've always put the interests of our clients first," says Julius Ridgway. "It's about them, not us. Now we can say the same thing about our name. It's focused on the service we provide, which is putting them on firm financial footing and guiding them towards a strong financial future. That's always been our ultimate aspiration."

SoundPath will also continue to offer fee-only advice to clients while investing their own money alongside their clients. It's just one aspect of their conservative philosophy of investing for the long run instead of making decisions based on the latest fad. Doug Muenzenmay says, "Our approach isn't for everyone, but it is based on sound principles, backed by extensive research and exceptional industry experience. Understanding our clients' concerns allows us to build a portfolio that suit their needs. We want our clients to be confident that their investments are in good hands."

Eddie Carlisle puts it this way when summing up SouthPath's ultimate mission. "We offer real-world investment strategies for real-world people. At the end of the day, we want them to live life more confidently knowing their investments are handled with utmost integrity. For us, it's about confidence, not commissions." As a result, SoundPath's clients are able to worry about everyday things in life instead of their money, regardless of the path they've taken. The three partners believe this level of confidence is needed for their clients to live intentionally and pursue their dreams without worrying about outliving their money.

To learn more about SoundPath Investment Advisors and their continued approach to investing, visit their updated website, soundpathinvest.com, which goes live January 1st.

About SoundPath Investment Advisors

Based in Ridgeland, MS, SoundPath Investment Advisors is a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor whose team of professionals relentlessly research and vet the funds and securities invested on their clients' behalf, as well as their own. For more than 30 years, clients have trusted the advisors at SoundPath to deliver pragmatic investment strategies to support their financial goals.

