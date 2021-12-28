Jenny Craig Debuts Max Up, Its Most Complete And Effective Weight Loss Program Ever

This new first of its kind, one stop, most effective weight loss solution empowers people to change their lives combining Jenny Craig's proven, science-backed methodology, plus expanded new focus on building lifelong healthy habits through activity, hydration and quality of life assessment

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig , the leading weight loss and weight management company, today unveils its newest, most complete and effective program yet: Max Up. Max Up adds new focus and dimension to Jenny Craig's proven, science-backed methodology, with a fun activity curriculum, Quality of Life assessment and hydration guidance. These new aspects take Jenny Craig's already simple-to-follow and successful weight loss solutions farther, creating lasting healthy habits with the combined power of intermittent fasting, personalized in-person or virtual coaching, delicious chef- and dietitian-crafted meals, and revolutionary Recharge Bars.

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. One of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, Jenny Craig has been named one of the best diets by U.S. News and World Report for 11 years. (PRNewsfoto/Jenny Craig)

Max Up is scientifically proven to help people lose weight faster, keep it off and empower lasting change with an easy-to-follow, structured method that works. While on the Max Up program, participants can lose up to 18 pounds* and 5 inches** off their waist size in the first four weeks. For the first time, Max Up participants complete a new digital Quality of Life assessment at the start of their program and every four weeks, which they review with their coach to ensure their goals are being hit. Max Up has also been shown to help participants improve their general health, increase their energy levels and overcome fatigue, feel happier and healthier, create and maintain a more positive mindset, increase their social confidence and more.

*With Max Up, participants can lose up to 18 pounds in the first four weeks. Average weight loss in the study was 15 pounds for those who completed the program and 1 to 2 pounds per week thereafter. **Participants can lose up to five inches in their waist size in their first four weeks on Max Up. Average waist size reduction in study was three inches for those who completed the program.

Max Up also offers participants step by step activity planning and a variety of weekly easy-to-follow activity videos, like steps and strength training, and personalized guidance from their coach. The program also includes a focus on hydration that participants can fit into their lifestyles easily and from the comfort of their homes. The Max Up journey is also supported through new Jenny Craig branded products, including light and medium resistance bands, infuser water bottle and new digital tools, including the wireless Hey Max! Scale and Jenny Craig app . These tools help make tracking easier and help participants monitor their success conveniently whenever, and however, they need with an intuitive visual app, personalized updates, activity content and seamlessly connected scale that acts as a partner to sustained, fast weight loss.

"On top of the existing benefits of the current Jenny Craig program and intermittent fasting, Max Up gives people access to an entire easy-to-follow toolkit with fun new lifestyle components that have a proven success rate in order to help them achieve their milestones. For instance, drinking water can increase the number of calories you burn in a day and increase your metabolism," said Angela Fitch, MD, FACP, FOMA, chair of Jenny Craig's science advisory board, co-director of Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center and faculty at the Harvard Medical School. "And moving more, like with the guided activity videos available with Max Up, can improve your health, from losing weight and building stronger muscles to boosting heart health and de-stressing."

"Jenny Craig's entire ethos is about ensuring our customers have weight loss solutions to help them look and feel their best. Max Up is our very first complete program that's designed not only to maximize weight loss but also positively impact overall quality of life," said David Pastrana, CEO of Jenny Craig. "Max Up is more than just about helping people to lose weight; it's about giving our customers the tools to change their lives for the better."

"Without Max Up, I would still be hiding on my couch in my house," said Angela T., Jenny Craig Max Up member. "I've lost 35 pounds and 4 inches off my waist with Max Up. The program is easy-to-follow and has great results. I've learned new healthy habits. My coach is amazing and gives me the encouragement I need."

