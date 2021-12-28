Blue Diamond Almond Growers Featured on Rose Parade® Float

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, is bringing its almond growing history to life in this year's Rose Parade®, an iconic annual New Year's Day event held in Pasadena, CA on January 1, 2022. This is the fourth year the growers' cooperative/global brand will participate in the parade.

Artist rendering of the Blue Diamond Growers float for the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA. Four Blue Diamond cooperative grower-owner families (16 riders), who have demonstrated exceptional sustainability practices in their almond orchards, will be riding the float to represent Blue Diamond.

Blue Diamond Growers will be participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2022, with a custom designed float carrying four grower families (sixteen float riders) who were selected for their deep commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible farming. The parade theme is "Dream. Believe. Achieve." Blue Diamond's float features vibrant almond blossoms symbolizing the beginning of each almond's journey and a rustic truck filled with sacks of almonds representing the successful fall harvest, and two gift baskets displaying a few of the more than 100 Blue Diamond products created from our quality almonds. Every Blue Diamond product starts with almonds harvested by our grower-owners in California's Central Valley who farm with the future in mind, and leave legacies of healthy land to the next generations.

Founded in 1910, the Blue Diamond Growers cooperative, with approximately 3,000 almond grower-owners, has an unwavering mission of delivering the benefits of almonds to the world. Our float showcases how Blue Diamond's legacy of quality came into existence, from the first tree planted in California's rich soil, to the bloom of our expansive, vibrant orchards, to the creation of delicious Blue Diamond products made with the highest quality almonds.

"Blue Diamond is pleased to, for the fourth year, participate in the Rose Parade®," said Raj Joshi, SVP Global Consumer Division for Blue Diamond Growers. "It's a great way to showcase to the world our amazing growers and the innovative ways they farm sustainably and serve as responsible stewards of the land. We're proud of our growers and the quality of our almonds, and we're extremely proud of our brand!"

View the Blue Diamond Growers float in the Rose Parade on January 1, 2022, that starts at 8 a.m. PST in Pasadena, California, and will be broadcast live on television. Please check your local broadcast listings for more information.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses

The Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual, and a variety of accompanying events. An estimated 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 133rd Rose Parade themed "Dream. Believe. Achieve" on Saturday, January 1, 2022, followed by the 108th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com.

About Blue Diamond

Our cooperative consists of approximately 3,000 grower-owners, and is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. We led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative with over a century of experience in growing and processing almonds. Every single almond is grown with care in Blue Diamond Orchards in the fertile Central Valley of California. With the values of quality, partnership, innovation, and integrity, Blue Diamond Growers work together to produce the best almonds. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, baking mixes, and Almond Breeze® almondmilk and almondmilk creamers. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Blue Diamond Growers. (PRNewsFoto/Blue Diamond Growers)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers