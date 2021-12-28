AV-Comparatives Reveals Results of Long-Term Tests of 19 Leading Endpoint Security Solutions

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released its December 2021 Business Security Test Report and awarded an "Approved Business Product" accreditation to 19 antivirus solutions.

AV-Comparatives - Internet Security for Enterprise Customers - Approved Products 2021

The Business Security Test is the most comprehensive investigation of corporate endpoint security solutions on the market. To be named as an Approved Business Product, antivirus solutions must achieve a 90% score on the Malware Protection Test, with zero false alarms, and 90% in the Real-World Protection Test, with less than one hundred false alarms.

To earn AV-Comparative's certification, tested products must also be free of major performance issues, with an impact score below 40, and fix all reported bugs.

The 19 solutions which were recognised with an Approved Business Product Award are: Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, VIPRE and VMware.

Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder of AV-Comparatives, said: "We congratulate the vendors whose products have qualified for an Approved Business Product Award. AV-Comparatives is fully independent and provides an unparalleled assessment of the antivirus products available on the market."

"In times of home offices and targeted attacks, protection against cyber crime is becoming increasingly important. Businesses looking for antivirus and endpoint security solutions should regard our test as a guide to the best products on the market. The threat landscape is constantly changing, so it is important to understand the performance of solutions that exist to keep organisations safe from external threats."

The latest Business Main-Test contains the results of the Business Real-World Protection Test conducted between August and November, as well as the Business Malware Protection Test in September, Business Performance Test from November. It also incorporates Product Reviews.

Here are details of the AV-Comparatives tests:

Real-World Protection Test: This mimics online malware attacks that a typical business user might encounter when surfing the internet.

Malware Protection Test: This assessment considers a scenario in which the malware pre-exists on the disk or enters the test system via a local area network or removable device, rather than directly from the internet.

Performance Test: An examination of the impact each product has on the system's performance, such as how much it slows down normal use of the PC while performing tasks.

A False Positives Test is also conducted to discover if the product incorrectly identifies legitimate software as harmful.

Each product that was involved in the test was also reviewed. Some are suitable for small businesses, whilst others are designed for large enterprises.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the Enterprise and Business Endpoint Security Report is available to everyone for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2021-august-november/#management-summary

About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

