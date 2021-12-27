Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires TTG Imaging Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced its acquisition of TTG Imaging Solutions, a leading national provider of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TTG offers end-to-end solutions for cardiology and oncology customers that use diagnostic imaging equipment. Through a nationwide network of field service engineers, TTG offers equipment, maintenance and repair services, clinical staffing, and radiopharmaceutical products. TTG operates three equipment repair centers and three radiopharmacies that serve customers across 46 states. Founded in 2004, TTG has completed nine acquisitions that have expanded its geographic coverage and added new technical capabilities.

"Since its founding, TTG has built a reputation of providing best-in-class services that allow physicians, imaging centers, and hospitals to offer top-quality patient care," said Paul Murphy, a Sentinel partner. "The TTG team has developed an impressive growth playbook and we are thrilled to provide them the capital and support to significantly expand the business. We look forward to working with TTG's talented team as they enter their next chapter of growth."

"We are excited to partner with Sentinel as TTG continues to expand within the large and growing imaging services market," said CEO Matthew Mastarone. "Our goal was to find a partner to provide capital for continuing growth over the next several years, and to support our mission of providing our customers and their patients with the highest quality of service. Sentinel is a perfect fit for what we are aiming to accomplish."

In addition to its extensive experience in healthcare services, Sentinel has significant industry expertise in third-party equipment sales and service in a variety of end-markets. Such investments include New Era Technology (IT solutions), Mobile Communications America (networked communications), and UBEO (document management).

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About TTG Imaging Solutions

TTG is a leading equipment and service provider for specialized medical imaging. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TTG operates three equipment repair and refurbishment centers of excellence and three radiopharmacies that support a nationwide network of customers. To learn more, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2222

View original content:

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners