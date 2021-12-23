MedWand™ Solutions, Inc. to Showcase the Evolution of Telemedicine at CES 2022 in Las Vegas Jan 5-8, 2022

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way in delivering digital healthcare technologies for clinicians and patients, MedWand Solutions will showcase the latest developments of its award-winning product at the upcoming 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest technology trade show, January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Transforming the current capabilities of telemedicine, MedWand will demonstrate how clinicians can perform real-time clinically accurate, multi-diagnostic examinations of their patients, using a single handheld device from anywhere in the world.

This groundbreaking technology brings physical exams into the virtual world, and at CES 2022 MedWand will showcase live demonstrations by a physician who will conduct comprehensive video consultations and physical exams over the Internet, including real-time monitoring and recording of key vitals. Collected data can include core temperature, blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate, heart, lung and abdominal auscultations, electrocardiogram, and high definition otoscopic, oropharynx, and dermatoscopic exam images. MedWand will also demonstrate the seamless capture of 3rd party vitals such as blood pressure, blood sugar, spirometry, weight, and body mass data, all integrated with popular EHR and patient management solutions to support scheduling of exams and export of all captured data into the EHR.

MedWand will also announce that it is now able to host FDA-approved AI (Anomaly Indication) algorithms through its cloud-based and scalable VirtualCare software platform. This capability further advances the science of telemedicine by enabling low cost screening for life threatening conditions that might be missed by primary providers unfamiliar with the symptoms.

"CES is the largest and most anticipated event in the tech space, and we are excited to show the expansion of MedWand into a complete ecosystem to comprehensively monitor the health and general wellbeing of individuals from anywhere, at any time," shared MedWand CEO and Co-Founder Robert Rose. "As a company dedicated to advancing the future of healthcare, we are proud to offer solutions that could lead to lowering costs, improving health equity, and saving lives."

The ergonomic MedWand and associated cloud-based software platform were created by a team of physicians and medical device engineers to enhance the quality and accessibility of health care services for clinicians and patients, regardless of physical location. The company offers MedWand and VirtualCare software for applications that include hospitals, field clinics, nursing homes, schools, and workplaces, wherever Internet access is available.

MedWand's executive team will attend CES 2022 and analysts are invited to schedule a meeting with them to learn more about the company and its products at booth 8655 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5-8, 2022. Demonstrations will be held daily, with special theater presentations at the booth at 11:00am, 1:30pm, and 4:00pm. Please contact Velder@medwand.com to schedule a meeting.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

For more information visit www.medwand.com. MedWand has submitted for 510(k) clearance by the FDA and is expected to be available for sale in multiple countries in early 2022. For more information visit www.medwand.com.

About MedWand Solutions

MedWand Solutions, Inc. delivers digital healthcare technologies that enhance the accessibility and quality of healthcare services for clinicians and patients, regardless of location. Created by a team of physicians and medical device engineers, each MedWand includes multiple clinically accurate sensors in an ergonomic handheld package. MedWand lets clinicians conduct video consultations via the Internet with real-time monitoring and recording of key vitals and patient assessments, in order to diagnose and prescribe treatments for numerous medical conditions.

