Credova's Employee First Approach Is Needed in the Great Resignation Era

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ah the holiday season, bursting with the joy of visiting family, connecting with loved ones, travel, and reflecting on the year prior. Of course, the travel and family visits also come with time off, and the uncertainty of management response and reaction to vacation actually taken. It can be incredibly challenging balancing work/life, and ensuring you're dedicating enough time to your family as you do to your job. That causes stress, and stressed employees do not perform as well. So Credova, an innovative buy now, pay later provider focused on outdoor lifestyle, farm/ranch, home brands, has decided to eliminate that stress.

"We expect excellence, so we give excellent employee packages," says Dusty Wunderlich , Credova CEO.

Recently, Credova announced a "$75k Starting Pay" initiative, whereby, full-time employees at the fintech company earn a minimum of $75,000 annual pay. Interestingly, low pay is one of the driving factors in workplace stress. The BNPL firm didn't stop there. In a wave of pro-employee/employee first initiatives, Credova announces a soon to launch unlimited vacation policy. "There's a quote we live by at Credova, expect failure from your employees, you'll get it. Expect excellence, and you'll get that instead," says Dusty Wunderlich, CEO. "We expect excellence, so we give excellent employee packages."

In the Great Resignation era, job seekers have the luxury of shopping around to find best fit employers. This is creating a long overdue overhaul of employee initiatives that place value on employee wellbeing in a more holistic manner. From incredible healthcare, to livable wages, to initiatives like unlimited vacations, this Great Resignation era is forcing US companies to adopt better work policies, echoing that of the rest of the developed world.

"Credova places great value on our employees, but beyond that- it is a matter of efficiency and function," says Dusty Wunderlich, CEO. "When employees are able to maintain autonomy, ability to focus time on both personal and professional sectors, work engagement increases and quality of work sky rockets. When we provide exceptional benefits, and trust our employees to deliver exceptional work, they give us the quality of work we expect, again, excellence," finishes Wunderlich.

