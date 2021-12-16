Transworld Systems Inc. completes acquisition of EOS North America

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of EOS North America, a leading first- and third-party collection agency serving government, financial services, healthcare, telecom and utility clients in the United States and Canada. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of EOS North America grows our first-party collections and customer care business, expands our healthcare revenue cycle product offering with the addition of AffordaPay, an emerging buy-now-pay-later healthcare solution, and allows us to enter the Canadian market," said TSI Chief Executive Officer Joe Laughlin. "We are excited to welcome EOS North America customers and employees to the TSI family."

Founded in 1991 as Collection Company of America, EOS North America has grown to become a premier agency for all stages of receivables management. In 2001, EOS CCA became the U.S. arm of the EOS Group, a worldwide accounts receivables collection and financial services provider. US Asset Management Inc., an acquirer of distressed consumer receivables, is not a part of this transaction and will continue under EOS Group ownership.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. Additionally, TSI owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale and an industry-leading Compliance Management System. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

