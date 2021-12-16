NOVELDA Announces New UWB Sensor; Enables World's Most-Reliable Touch-Free Experience for Consumer Electronics, Smart Home and Building Automation Ultra-Wideband sensor uses impulse radar to improve reliability for human presence detection for better energy savings and seamless experience

LAS VEGAS and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVELDA AS, developer of the world's most accurate and reliable human presence sensor, announced today availability of its latest Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensors for smart home and building automation to give any device the ability to accurately sense human presence. Groundbreaking UWB impulse radar can detect human presence and motion providing more accurate touch-free interaction with everyday products including laptops, smart refrigerators and lighting. Today's news follows NOVELDA's announcement that it has raised NOK 400 million (Equivalent US $45M) in a pre-IPO private placement to accelerate growth and further development of UWB sensors bringing the total financing secured to US $130M.

NOVELDA UWB human sensor enables world's most reliable touch-free experience

NOVELDA will be showcasing the latest innovations in UWB during the CES event at the Venetian hotel from Jan 5 to 8, 2022.

VIDEO: "Creating seamless interaction between people and things"

"Steinel True Presence is a game changing sensor that will enable a new era in building intelligence and energy efficiency," said Thomas Möller, Managing Director, Steinel. "We collaborated with NOVELDA to develop True Presence and it is now the best presence sensor in the market, providing absolutely reliable information on human presence or absence. As a result, we have been able to help our hotel customers improve energy efficiency and cut costs in HVAC by 12%."

The NOVELDA UWB sensor works by detecting tiny movements made when we breathe to perceive human presence, the sensor is so robust it can sense human presence even if subjects are lying under a duvet or wearing several layers of clothing. Measuring only 12mm x 12mm, including antennas, NOVELDA Ultra-Wideband Sensor is the smallest and most accurate impulse radar sensor available. Causing no impact on product design, it can be completely hidden in a device and can operate through glass, plastic or wood.

"This next generation of human sensors designed for smart home and intelligent building automation will make environments more context-aware to improve interactive experiences, reduce the cost of powering a device when no one is around, and extend screen life by preventing unnecessary backlighting, reducing overall energy consumption. Our sensors have been evaluated in challenging real-world conditions and have demonstrated robust performance leagues better than other comparable solutions. UWB is going to drive the next revolution in wireless technology and we believe it will be as widely used as Bluetooth," said Jan-Bjørnar Lund, CEO, NOVELDA.

NOVELDA Ultra-Wideband Sensor will create new levels of seamless user experience in consumer electronics, smart homes and building automation

Multiple use cases for NOVELDA Ultra-Wideband Sensor include touchless-screen displays, lighting and HVAC control and wireless health monitors. NOVELDA UWB is used by customers worldwide in smart home, building automation and leading consumer electronic devices. The world's largest laptop manufacturer, Lenovo, is using NOVELDA Ultra-Wideband Sensor in their premium laptops. In PCs, the sensor enable features such as auto wake-up and auto lock to increase security and extend battery life, for lighting and HVAC room sensors save significant energy. Other customers use UWB sensors for vital sign detection in baby and sleep monitors.

UWB expected to become as widely used as Bluetooth

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) provides a highly accurate, low-power, robust and secure wireless technology for sensing, positioning, movement and distance. Especially in challenging environments, UWB technology outperforms other technologies such as Passive InfraRed or Time of Flight sensors in terms of accuracy, robustness and security. Ideally suited for the bandwidth needs, cost, power consumption and physical size requirements for next generation consumer electronic devices and smart home appliances. UWB wireless sensors can function in the proximity of other radios without interference.

NOVELDA radar technology is a groundbreaking radar system with market-leading reliability in functionality, power use and size compliant with global standards. NOVELDA was recently named the 2021 "Best of Sensors" Award winner for the AI and Machine Learning category. Demo kits for NOVELDA UWB X4F103 sensor are available upon request to select customers. For more information go to NOVELDA AS www.novelda.com

Key Benefits of NOVELDA's UWB:

Customizable sensitivity settings to detect a person walking, standing still, hand gestures or motion sensing and ability to detect submillimeter micro-movements such as breathing for human presence detection

High-precision ranging for accurate distance measurement and absolute range bounding based on patented impulse radar technology

Low power consumption below 2mW, and no co-existence issues with other sensors

Wide detection zone for accurate detection with up to 180-degree field of view; zone control can be configured up to 5m depending on use case

No impact on product design; 12mm x 12mm sensor can be hidden in product, sensor accurately tracks through plastic and glass or layers of clothing

About NOVELDA AS

NOVELDA provides the world's most accurate, intelligent and reliable sensor solution for human presence detection. Our Ultra-Wideband (UWB) short-range impulse radar sensors help to achieve new levels of user experience and interactivity in a variety of indoor applications, including consumer electronic devices and smart building systems.

NOVELDA was founded in 2004 and is today recognized as the world's leading authority on UWB short-range radar sensor design. Our technology complies with worldwide UWB regulations and is protected by several design patents. We are headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with regional sales offices in Silicon Valley, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan employing a total of 85 employees. Making life easier by creating seamless interaction between people and things. The NOVELDA Ultra-Wideband Sensor - the most reliable sensor in the world. www.NOVELDA.com

NOVELDA UWB Sensor measures 12mm by 12mm

