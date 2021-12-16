Newmark Valuation & Advisory Accelerates Global Expansion with Hiring of Industry Expert Stuart Logan

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the hiring of Stuart Logan, MRICS as Executive Managing Director for its Valuation & Advisory ("V&A") practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Based in London, Logan is responsible for leading Newmark V&A's EMEA expansion team, as the practice scales internationally.

Newmark V&A has established itself as a dominant, top-tier strategic valuation practice in the Americas by structuring its platform with specialized, vertical asset class business lines. Following a period of growth, during which V&A added more than 65 offices and 550 employees over five years, the group is entering new international markets. Logan, who will report to V&A President John Busi, MAI, FRICS, will extend Newmark V&A's platform to EMEA by recruiting trusted and recognized experts in the industry as geographic and asset class specialists. Integral to the ongoing expansion is Newmark V&A's continued enhancement of its proprietary technology product suite, which automates and streamlines appraisal components for greater speed, efficiency and quality.

"Stuart and I have known each other and worked together for decades, fostering a foundation of trust and knowledge that is critical to our strategic growth plans," said Busi, "Armed with Stuart's extensive experience, Newmark V&A is ideally positioned to leverage its recent successes and build a highly successful global platform."

V&A's expansion underscores Newmark's broader global growth strategy, as the company bolsters numerous business verticals by reinvesting in service enhancements, acquisitions and senior-level hires in major markets throughout the world.

Prior to joining Newmark, Logan held several prominent roles during his 25-year tenure at Cushman & Wakefield, where he was most recently an International Partner and member of its European leadership team. His previous roles included Co-Head of Cross-Border Valuation and Advisory for EMEA, Head of V&A in Italy and EMEA Risk Lead, where he oversaw a business of 500 professionals across 19 countries. Logan also founded the company's European self storage valuation team.

"I am thrilled to reunite with John Busi and other exceptional Newmark leaders," said Logan. "After witnessing Newmark V&A's impressive growth, I am excited to leverage its network, technology and resources for this strategic EMEA expansion."

