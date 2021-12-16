ICP backed by private equity firm NorthEdge to accelerate growth

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP, consulting and services firm headquartered in London with offices across Europe, Asia, and North America, announces primary management buyout by private equity firm NorthEdge. ICP provides marketing and creative operations consulting and services to global brands, supporting their increasingly complex multi-channel marketing content delivery strategies. NorthEdge is supporting ICP's continued leadership under CEO Christopher Grakal and his vision to accelerate the firm's exceptional growth journey for the 250+ strong international team.

(PRNewsfoto/ICP)

Kevin O'Loughlin, NorthEdge Investment Director, said: "Christopher is a progressive, partnership-minded CEO with whom we've built a strong relationship. He has demonstrated that he's a strong leader with a brilliant team around him, resulting in long-term relationships with some of the most sophisticated brands globally. ICP is another business services investment in our portfolio that operates in an emerging and exciting market, with huge potential for growth and innovation."

Christopher Grakal, CEO of ICP, added: "We've delivered a strong track record of growth over the last few years, including in the US, and we want to maintain this momentum. For us, finding the right partner for our next phase of growth was critical, and from the outset it was clear that the NorthEdge team understood our business and the market in which we operate.

"Alongside that, NorthEdge has an impressive track record of investing in businesses and supporting them on their growth journey whilst maintaining a strong focus on people and culture, so I am confident they are well-placed to help us execute our ambitious plans and I look forward to seeing where the partnership takes ICP over the next few years."

Adrian Smith, who founded ICP in 1988 and has been its Chairman over that period, said: "I leave in the knowledge that ICP will continue to grow and be even more successful in the hands of its Incredibly Capable People." Adrian will be stepping down from his role but will remain a minority shareholder.

Victor Lebon continues in his role as ICP's Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, overseeing methodology and standards for delivery of ICP's global services. Partnering with key clients, industry experts and ICP leadership, Victor and his team are focused on creating value for clients and innovation of new products & services.

Additionally, Bernie Segal joins as Non-Executive Chair. Bernie brings a wealth of experience to the board, having been the Managing Director of Accenture Interactive, UK and Ireland, and a Partner at EY leading digital transformations, strategic development, business scale-up, partnerships and integrations to accelerate growth.

Notes to editors

About ICP

ICP is a global consulting and services company employing c250 people in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Founded in London in 1988, ICP was the first company to provide brand owners with decoupled production and now works with half of Ad Age's top 10 global advertisers in marketing operations, creative operations, production and digital asset management. ICP is the trading name of Cadran Services Limited.

About NorthEdge

NorthEdge is a regional private equity firm headquartered in the north of England, owned and built by its senior team, supported by a global blue chip investor base. They have £900m AUM across four regionally focused funds.

Headquartered in Manchester, UK, with offices in Leeds and Birmingham, the NorthEdge team have a 20-year track record of investing in businesses with ambitious management teams and significant growth potential. Its current portfolio of 24 businesses employs over 7,000 people.

NorthEdge look to invest in like-minded businesses and management teams who have real ambition and the potential to shape global markets. They back management teams who recognise the value of having an experienced business partner alongside them, supporting them to build a better business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICP